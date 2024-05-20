DAERA Minister welcomes progress on fair transparency and fairness
The Minister’s comments came in response to announcement of the UK government’s plans to introduce further legislation on contractual relationships in the pig, egg and fresh produce sectors at the Farm to Fork Summit on 14 May 2024
Speaking today, Minister Muir said: “Our farmers and growers are the backbone of a sustainable farming system. They need certainty and stability to help them plan ahead, produce high quality food and play their part in meeting the environmental and social challenges we all face.
“That is why I welcome recent action by Defra to improve transparency and fairness in agri-food supply chains across the UK. I appreciate there are examples where relationships between producers and their buyers work well. Nevertheless, it is important that minimum standards are set, and that farmers and growers have the scope to challenge bad practice, when things go wrong. I therefore welcome recent Defra legislation mandating written contracts in the dairy sector and the UK government’s commitment to make similar regulations for the pig, egg and fresh produce sectors.”
The UK Prime Minister also announced the appointment of Richard Thompson as the first UK Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator to oversee enforcement of the UK contracts regulations.
The Minister concluded: “My officials will continue to work closely with their counterparts in Defra, and the Scottish and Welsh governments to ensure any contracts legislation works for the whole of the UK and to explore the contribution my Department can make to ensuring a more level playing field for everyone in the supply chain.”