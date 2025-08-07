DAERA to host Bluetongue Virus webinar

stock image

​DAERA is hosting a webinar to provide an update on Bluetongue virus (BTV-3).

The session will be held on Tuesday 12 August between 7:00pm and 9:00pm and is open to all.

Department officials from the Veterinary Service & Animal Health Group will provide information on BTV-3, including the outbreaks in the European Union (EU) and Great Britain (GB), as well as surveillance, agreed disease control response and vaccination.

Representatives from the Animal and Plant Health Agency will also discuss their experiences in dealing with BTV outbreaks across England.

The session will conclude with an opportunity to put questions to the panel of experts.

For more information on Bluetongue and to register for the webinar go to: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/bluetongue.

A recording of the webinar will be made available on the DAERA website for those unavailable to attend.

Bluetongue is a notifiable viral disease that affects ruminants like sheep, cattle, and goats, as well as camelids such as llamas and alpacas.