Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is to receive £5.5million in the June monitoring allocations.

The Executive has today agreed allocations of over £250million Resource and £50million Capital as part of the June 2024/25 monitoring round including funding for education, health and new build social housing.

This includes allocations of:

£122million for the Department of Health to provide additional funding for vital services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Executive has agreed June monitoring allocations

£43.7million to the Department of Education for the Education Authority pay and grading Review and a further £44.5million - £29.5million towards pressures in the education system and £15million for capital works to improve the school estate.

£35million to help address pressures across the justice system.

£20million for the Department for Communities for New Build Social Housing and £10million towards discretionary support and the Supporting People programme, as well as for homelessness interventions.

Total departmental allocations including both Resource and Capital funding being made are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs - £5.5million

Department for Communities - £42.5million

Department for the Economy - £2million

Department of Education - £44.5million

Department of Finance £0.6million

Department of Health - £122million

Department for Infrastructure - £18.5million

Department of Justice - £35million