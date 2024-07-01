DAERA to receive £5.5million in June monitoring allocation
The Executive has today agreed allocations of over £250million Resource and £50million Capital as part of the June 2024/25 monitoring round including funding for education, health and new build social housing.
This includes allocations of:
£122million for the Department of Health to provide additional funding for vital services.
£43.7million to the Department of Education for the Education Authority pay and grading Review and a further £44.5million - £29.5million towards pressures in the education system and £15million for capital works to improve the school estate.
£35million to help address pressures across the justice system.
£20million for the Department for Communities for New Build Social Housing and £10million towards discretionary support and the Supporting People programme, as well as for homelessness interventions.
Total departmental allocations including both Resource and Capital funding being made are:
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs - £5.5million
Department for Communities - £42.5million
Department for the Economy - £2million
Department of Education - £44.5million
Department of Finance £0.6million
Department of Health - £122million
Department for Infrastructure - £18.5million
Department of Justice - £35million
The Executive Office - £3.2million
