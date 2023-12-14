On Thursday 14th December 2023, the highly anticipated 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, returned to the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

RUAS President Christine Adams, Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank and livestock judge Mike Duckett join the Jones family from Hallow Holsteins as Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 is crowned the 2023 Supreme Interbreed Champion.

Festive cheer and high spirits could be felt across the event as Championship titles were hotly contested in Northern Ireland’s premier dairy Show.

With exhibitors and their animals putting their best feet forward, it was evident from the outset that this year’s entries were of exceptional quality.

Renowned American livestock judge, Mike Duckett, awarded the sought after Supreme Interbreed Championship title to Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 exhibited by Hallow Holsteins from Gorey.

G & D Simpson from Lisburn received the title of Reserve Champion with Treasure Andreas Fernleaf, and G & J Booth from Stewartstown returned home with the Honourable Mention for Beechview Crushabull Lou Etta.

To further recognise the outstanding dairy cattle on show, a new special award this year in recognition of the Best Red & White Holstein was awarded to Slatabogie Holsteins from Maghera for Slatabogie Manana Secure August Red.

Organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), this superb Show enabled farmers, dairy enthusiasts and industry leaders to network and do business

as the halls were packed to capacity with trade stands.

For many families and exhibitors, it provided the perfect opportunity to catch up and socialise in the countdown to Christmas.

Celebrating 37 years of support, the event’s sole sponsor Danske Bank were on hand as always at the Show. Speaking about the ongoing partnership, Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske said: “Despite market challenges for both producers and processors, this year’s RUAS Winter Fair has been a celebration of the good, with an electric atmosphere throughout the day. The quality of cattle on show was magnificent; testament to the numerous dairy farmers who continue to breed cattle strongly focused on high genetical merit.

"There was a buzz throughout the day, both around the show ring and at the many trade stands. Visitors took the opportunity to both renew acquaintances and make new connections. As well as looking to collaborate with the many stakeholders on how they can embrace innovative solutions to ensure they remain competitive and resilient while continuing to build a sustainable future for the industry.

"At Danske Bank, we are thrilled to continue the sponsorship of the RUAS Winter Fair, we’re a proud sponsor of the event and the benefits of it for all are clear to see. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting agricultural excellence and the communities we serve.”

RUAS Operations Director, Rhonda Geary added: “We are delighted with the success of the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske

Bank. Their generous financial support has cemented Danske Bank’s pivotal role in the ever-growing success of this special agri event.

"The atmosphere and festive spirit throughout the Show added an extra touch of sparkle for all our Championship winners. Once again, the event was streamed

online this year, allowing it to be watched by dairy enthusiasts worldwide. On behalf of the Society, I would like to thank our judges, stewards, exhibitors, and visitors for supporting this year’s Show. We look forward to welcoming you all again in 2024.’’