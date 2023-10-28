From doorstop delivery to an international supplier of high quality produce, Northern Ireland’s dairy sector last week marked progress made over the last 30 years at Larne’s Magheramorne House Estate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outgoing Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) Mike Johnston was the toast of the evening as he handed over the reins to Ian Stevenson, former CEO of the Livestock and Meat Commission.

Guests from across the industry and beyond, including colleagues from Ulster University, attended the celebratory event which Ian describes as a hallmark of the industry’s shared progress since 1989.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting he said: “In the 34 years since Mike first took the helm, production of milk has increased from 1.3 billion litres to 2.5 billion litres in 2022, all with greater efficiency. We have seen the industry become more specialised as it continues its significant contribution to the local economy and beyond.”

Dairy Council vice-Chair Dermot Farrell, outgoing CEO Mike Johnston with his successor Ian Stevenson, and DCNI Chair Norman Thompson. Pic: PressEye

“Through the recently completed export programmes, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) has showcased our wares to the world, inviting potential customers to see first-hand the professionalism and efficiency of Northern Ireland’s dairy industry.

"Funded by the EU and DCNI, together the programmes drove £55.6 million in new sales of dairy products to markets in South-east Asia and the Middle East, helping to put the best in local dairy produce on the world stage.”