Dairy Council CEO hands over the reins as industry reflects on last 30 years of progress
Outgoing Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) Mike Johnston was the toast of the evening as he handed over the reins to Ian Stevenson, former CEO of the Livestock and Meat Commission.
Guests from across the industry and beyond, including colleagues from Ulster University, attended the celebratory event which Ian describes as a hallmark of the industry’s shared progress since 1989.
Commenting he said: “In the 34 years since Mike first took the helm, production of milk has increased from 1.3 billion litres to 2.5 billion litres in 2022, all with greater efficiency. We have seen the industry become more specialised as it continues its significant contribution to the local economy and beyond.”
“Through the recently completed export programmes, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) has showcased our wares to the world, inviting potential customers to see first-hand the professionalism and efficiency of Northern Ireland’s dairy industry.
"Funded by the EU and DCNI, together the programmes drove £55.6 million in new sales of dairy products to markets in South-east Asia and the Middle East, helping to put the best in local dairy produce on the world stage.”
In closing, Ian added: “In my new role as Dairy Council CEO I am looking forward to working closely with dairy sector partners, farmers and processors as we collectively work towards greater social, environmental, nutritional and economic sustainability for our world class industry.”