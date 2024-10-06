Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An active role in the sector’s sustainability improvement journey and driving forward the positive image of local dairy products were among the strategic priorities presented by the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) in Belfast this week.

Hosting the Guild of Agricultural Journalists at The Academy restaurant in Belfast city centre, the briefing was led by DCNI Chief Executive Ian Stevenson, who outlined six priority areas of focus, followed by a discussion on

In the context of Northern Ireland’s recently published draft Programme for Government and direction of travel espoused by the new agricultural policy support and development programme, DCNI’s priorities encompass its own role in representing the collective interests of both farmers and processors; driving awareness and consumption of milk and dairy products; and delivering factual information about dairy foods and their role in a healthy, sustainable diet.

Speaking at the Guild Event, Ian Stevenson said: “Through our year-round engagement with farmers, processors and Northern Ireland’s wider dairy industry stakeholders, the Dairy Council is uniquely placed to play a central role in advancing the local sector on several fronts, from promoting best practice sustainability on our farms to disseminating the latest in global nutrition research to academics, nutrition students and health professionals here in Northern Ireland.”

Each year, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland hosts a highly regarded nutrition lecture in collaboration with Ulster University (UU) with previous keynote speakers including Professor David Armstrong and Professor Susan Lanham-New.

The ongoing partnership recently extended to UU culinary arts graduate and rising chef Sophie Smith, who created a ‘dishes of the world’ recipe series exclusively for DCNI with some dishes featuring on The Academy’s menu on the day.

Mr. Stevenson concluded: “On behalf of the Dairy Council, thank you to the Guild of Agricultural Journalists for their participation in today’s event. We look forward to extracting the learnings and insights discussed on the day as we continue to work towards a future-fit dairy sector.”