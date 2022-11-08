Dairy farmer speaks about importance of business decisions

The speaker was Ed Payne, who along with family members run Hilltop Farm with more than 500 dairy cows on two farm units.

Ed, who received a Nuffield Scholarship in 2017 serves on the council of the Irish Grassland Association.

Along with his wife, Jennifer, father Jimmy and mother, Dawn, Ed explained how they make the decisions to continually develop the farm business at Ballybeg, Co. Roscommon.

Ed Payne (left) in conversation with (from left) John Egerton, Rosslea; Colin Davidson, Dungannon and Robert Miller, Stewartstown.

He pointed out that the system of farm management works for them but might not be suitable for every farm. There are multiple staff members involved in the business, with a critical time being spring when calving begins. Some 90 per cent of the herd calve within six weeks, meaning on average of around 20 calves are born each day with a peak of 36 calves born in a 24-hour period. Ed said this requires someone in the yard for 24 hours a day.

In his presentation, Ed explained the development of the farm to where it is today, with family members deciding on the way forward.

They decided to convert from beef to dairying in 2009 and began to develop the farm in 2010. A severe case of microplasma in 2013 resulted in them losing some cows.

The second unit was started in 2018, with a combined herd then of 450 cows.

Ed Payne (right) with his dad Jimmy Payne and Brian Donaldson, a member of the club.

Ed said their two parcels of land are of good quality land where they can grow a lot of grass in an area where they have 900-1,100mm of rain each year.

At the Tulsk farm, on-off grazing begins on February 5, with the first rotation finished by the beginning of April.

They have developed the dairy business where they have been breeding a slightly smaller herd of cows.

Ed said this was all possible by having good relationships within the family team members, local contractors who work for them, solicitors, banks and the Teagasc adviser and, of course, good relationships with their neighbours which built up in his father’s time.

Ed Payne (left) in discussion with club officials (from right) Nigel Graham, chairman; William Johnston, secretary and James Murphy, committee member.

He said they talk constantly about cashflow, budgets and realise they must work hard to be good at running the business. Ed said he was also aware he had to be a people manager as well as a cow manager. However, Ed said each member of the family business brought something different to the table to help make them make those important business decisions.

He said one of the biggest challenges for dairy farmers is labour, and looking to the future, how they manage the environmental challenges that lie ahead.

During his address, Ed spoke about his Nuffield Scholarship and about his views on work-life balances.

Ed said the Nuffield Scholarship was an opportunity of a lifetime and was one of the drivers to develop the farm.

Ed likes to delegate, which gives people responsibility and allows them to make decisions.