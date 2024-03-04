Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Within this framework Dale Farm is required to set environmental targets in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Targets set by Dale Farm to date include reducing the carbon footprint of its milk production by 30% by 2030 and reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions from factories by at least 50% by 2028.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. The SBTi is a partnership between Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The targets form a key pillar of Dale Farm’s ‘Future Strong’ sustainability programme – a framework for reducing emissions and improving efficiency both on farm and the factory floor. Future Strong launched in October 2023 with a detailed survey for Dale Farm farmer members, and an agreement from participants to carbon footprint their farms. To date, the cooperative has seen a 95% uptake from its supplier base for the initiative. A sustainability payment is now made to participating producers as part of their base milk price. The next step is to develop nutrient management plans for each farm, taking sustainability back to its grass roots with farmers supported by Dale Farm’s FACTS (Fertiliser Advisers Certification & Training Scheme) trained employees throughout the process.

Nick Whelan pictured with Coleraine farmer Mark Patterson. Pic: Dale Farm

Nick Whelan, Group Chief Executive, Dale Farm said: “Sustainability is at the heart of every decision we make as a farmer owned cooperative. Through our Future Strong programme, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint and improving our environmental sustainability, but ensuring our farmers have resilient, sustainable, and profitable farm businesses for generations to come.

“As a business we have rolled out many sustainability measures over the past number of years, including initiatives to drive efficiency and environmental footprint on farm, as well as lowering the carbon footprint of our factories, for example through our solar farm in Co. Tyrone powering our Dunmanbridge factory.