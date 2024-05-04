Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Employees from Dale Farm sites across Northern Ireland organised a host of fundraising activities, including a charity golf day in Cookstown, quizzes, prize draws and a Mourne hike, to name but a few. A Dale Farm team of cyclists also successfully completed Lap the Lough in aid of the charity.

Caroline Martin, Corporate Marketing & Communications Manager at Dale Farm said: “We’ve been supporting Cancer Focus NI for the last four years and our charity committee has been working harder than ever in organising a variety of activities to ensure everyone in the wider Dale Farm team could play a part in supporting this partnership.

“Cancer affects so many individuals across Northern Ireland and Cancer Focus NI plays an important role in offering essential support to patients and their families. We’re proud of all our colleagues who helped us raise over £50,000 in the past year for the charity. A special thank you to our suppliers who have supported us along the way through sponsorship and prize donations. There is more to come from our team, and we look forward to further fundraising activity for this great cause over the next 12 months.”

Dale Farm and Cancer Focus NI representatives celebrating the fantastic fundraising milestone

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Cancer Focus Northern Ireland said: “Thank you so much to the staff, customers and clients who worked together on a variety of events over the last year to make the Dale Farm partnership with Cancer Focus NI truly ‘Legendairy!’ An incredible £53K has been raised through a variety of events including, a golf day, cycling challenge and Christmas events. I am aware this does not just happen and without the dedication and support from staff, the farmers, and families, we would not have been able to reach this amazing target.

“The reality is, that every day in Northern Ireland, another 37 people are told ‘You have cancer’. This is one of the most devastating moments anyone can experience, either for themselves or for someone they love. However, it does not have to be a lonely journey.

“Last year Cancer Focus NI launched our new strategy to open five Cancer Support Centres in towns and cities across Northern Ireland. The first of these will open in Enniskillen in late 2024. This donation will help support our current services as well as helping us create a safe environment for patients through our centres.

