The milestone was celebrated with a dinner held at Galgorm on Thursday 21st September attended by both current and former employees.

Dromona Cullybackey began churning butter in 1943 and has since evolved and diversified to produce a range of butter and spreads for retail, ingredients, and foodservice markets.

In 1955 the site was purchased by the Milk Marketing Board which evolved to become United Dairy Farmers in 1995. Since then, the site has been a part of the Dale Farm family, bringing award winning Dromona butter to homes across Northern Ireland.

Dromona current employees enjoying the 80th anniversary celebrations. Pic: Rex Media

Currently some 80 people are employed at the facility, based on the Dunminning Road outside Cullybackey.