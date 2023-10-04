Dale Farm’s Dromona site celebrates 80 years
The milestone was celebrated with a dinner held at Galgorm on Thursday 21st September attended by both current and former employees.
Dromona Cullybackey began churning butter in 1943 and has since evolved and diversified to produce a range of butter and spreads for retail, ingredients, and foodservice markets.
In 1955 the site was purchased by the Milk Marketing Board which evolved to become United Dairy Farmers in 1995. Since then, the site has been a part of the Dale Farm family, bringing award winning Dromona butter to homes across Northern Ireland.
Currently some 80 people are employed at the facility, based on the Dunminning Road outside Cullybackey.
Dale Farm Chair Fred Allen said: “For 80 years Dromona Cullybackey has been synonymous with excellence in butter production and has grown to become a favourite in NI homes. Key to that success is the commitment to quality demonstrated by the people who have worked at the site over these past eight decades, and we were delighted to join with employees past and present to celebrate this significant milestone.”