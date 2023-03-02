Date set for ‘Dáithí’s Law’ to come into effect

Six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhan from Belfast

The Department of Health has now been able to confirm the date for the introduction of 'Dáithí’s Law’, following the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation and Organ and Tissue Donation) Bill receiving Royal Assent on Tuesday. The Bill included a provision which allowed the Department of Health to lay the final regulations on organ donation changes today, 1 March 2023, without the need for an Assembly vote.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation, known as ‘Dáithí’s Law’ in honour of six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, will change the way consent is granted. Ahead of June 1, the Public Health Agency will step up its comprehensive public education and awareness campaign to make sure people understand the new system and the choices they have. Those excluded from deemed consent legislation are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

- children under 18

- people who lack the mental capacity to understand the change in law

- visitors to Northern Ireland and temporary residents

Specialist nursing staff will continue to speak to families about donation, as well as considerations around faith and beliefs, before any donation goes ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement