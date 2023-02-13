Dates announced for upcoming AMR training sessions

New dates have been announced for training sessions which will take place throughout February and March 2023.

From 03 February 2020 it became a requirement for NIBL FQAS that ‘at least one person responsible for administering animal medicines must be formally trained in the responsible use of antimicrobials’. The LMC is encouraging NIBL FQAS participants who have not had a chance to partake in training to date to register for an upcoming training session. These workshops are currently free of charge under the Farm Family Key Skills Programme so it is important to enrol now to complete the course if you have not done so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responsible use of antimicrobials courses are available as face-to-face courses in local venues or as online webinars. Details of available courses can be found on the CAFRE website at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/responsible-use-of-antimicrobials-on-beef-and-sheep-farms/ or contact AI Services (028) 9083 3123.

New AMR course dates have been released for sheep and lamb farmers

Attendees must pre-register in order to attend a session. Details of upcoming sessions are as follows:

Monday 13th February Online webinar 7.30pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday 20th February Online webinar 7.30pm

Tuesday 21st February Online webinar 7.30pm

Monday 27th February Online webinar 7.30pm

Wednesday 1st March Milestone Centre, Carrickmore 7.30pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday 2nd March Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim 7.30pm

Monday 6th March Seagoe Hotel, Portadown 7.30pm

Monday 13th March Bannville Hotel, Banbridge 7.30pm

To successfully complete a webinar you will need to:

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Pre-register. Log in details are only provided if you are pre-registered.

- Be logged in to the webinar for at least 90% of the presentation.

- Complete the poll during the webinar, and complete the evaluation at the end of the webinar