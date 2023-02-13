Dates announced for upcoming AMR training sessions
Participants of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS) are encouraged to register for an upcoming training session on the responsible use of antimicrobials on beef and sheep farms.
New dates have been announced for training sessions which will take place throughout February and March 2023.
From 03 February 2020 it became a requirement for NIBL FQAS that ‘at least one person responsible for administering animal medicines must be formally trained in the responsible use of antimicrobials’. The LMC is encouraging NIBL FQAS participants who have not had a chance to partake in training to date to register for an upcoming training session. These workshops are currently free of charge under the Farm Family Key Skills Programme so it is important to enrol now to complete the course if you have not done so.
Responsible use of antimicrobials courses are available as face-to-face courses in local venues or as online webinars. Details of available courses can be found on the CAFRE website at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/responsible-use-of-antimicrobials-on-beef-and-sheep-farms/ or contact AI Services (028) 9083 3123.
Attendees must pre-register in order to attend a session. Details of upcoming sessions are as follows:
Monday 13th February Online webinar 7.30pm
Monday 20th February Online webinar 7.30pm
Tuesday 21st February Online webinar 7.30pm
Monday 27th February Online webinar 7.30pm
Wednesday 1st March Milestone Centre, Carrickmore 7.30pm
Thursday 2nd March Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim 7.30pm
Monday 6th March Seagoe Hotel, Portadown 7.30pm
Monday 13th March Bannville Hotel, Banbridge 7.30pm
To successfully complete a webinar you will need to:
- Pre-register. Log in details are only provided if you are pre-registered.
- Be logged in to the webinar for at least 90% of the presentation.
- Complete the poll during the webinar, and complete the evaluation at the end of the webinar
Attendance certificates to meet NIBL FQAS requirements will be issued on successful completion of the face-to-face workshops or webinars. NIBL FQAS participants must retain their certificate to be shown at each inspection.