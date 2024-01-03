Moore Concrete Agricultural Sales Executive, David Henderson, has secured the prestigious award of: ‘Agricultural Apprentice of the Year for 2023’.

Moore Concrete's David Henderson (left) receives his Apprentice of the Year award from Martin Walsh, Financial Controller at Cranswick Country Foods Photo by Tony Hendron.

He received his accolade at a recent event in Belfast, hosted by the sponsoring organisation: National World NI Ltd.

David joined the team at Moore Concrete in June 2018, as a 16-year-old school-leaver. He enrolled on a Level 3 Diplomain Civil Engineering immediately on joining the business.

Since coming to Moore Concrete, David has demonstrated exemplary levels of versatility, adaptability and dedication.

This is evident through the numerous departments he worked in during his apprenticeship including yard, installation, quality, production, despatch and sales.

David's adaptable approach to tasks and responsibilities has been an asset to the company. Following the completion of his Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) Level 5 in Construction Engineering with Surveying, he took up a permanent position with the company in July of this year as an Agricultural Sales Executive.

David's dedication to continuous learning and professional development is evident. Throughout his HLA he actively sought information and practical experience to excel in his coursework, earning a ‘distinction grade’.

Additionally, he completed various training programs, including pre-stressing equipment, slinging, abrasive wheels and safety procedure.

All of this highlights David’s ongoing commitment to acquiring valuable skills.

These efforts have not only enhanced his personal growth but have also contributed to his effectiveness in various roles within the Moore Concrete organisation.

David's hands-on involvement with the company’s installation team has been pivotal to his development where he fitted products including wall panels and suspended floors on local farms.

Additionally, he has actively participated in site meetings and the interpretation of drawings. David has also contributed to the constructing above-ground, post-tensioned slurry stores in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

This practical experience has proven invaluable, benefiting both David and his colleagues in the Moore Concrete sales team.

Stephen Hunter is a lecturer & HLA Mentor at the Northern Regional College (NRC).

He commented: "As his mentor at the Farmlodge, Ballymena Campus of NRC, I consider David a prime example of the HLA's potential, maximizing apprentices' capabilities while providing local companies with technically adept employees.

“His outstanding performance in obtaining a Foundation Degree in Construction Engineering with Surveying, combined with his strong work ethic and self-development, has secured him a promising future at Moore's Concrete.

“David is fully deserving of his Farm Apprenticeship of the Year award.”

Keri McGivern is Moore Concrete’s Agricultural Sales’ Manager.

