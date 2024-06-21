The show commenced with a jam-packed programme of competitions including livestock, equine, and the Scottish Dairy Championships, along with a wide range of fun, activities, and entertainment for all the family.

David Tennant, Head of Show for RHASS, said: "We are thrilled to see such a fantastic start to the Royal Highland Show with an even better turnout than expected. The energy and enthusiasm of our visitors and exhibitors has been incredible. This show is a true celebration of our rural heritage and the outstanding contributions of our agricultural community."

As day one came to a close, the success of the Royal Highland Show was evident in the smiling faces of attendees and the lively atmosphere that filled the air.

With three more days of activities, competitions, and celebrations to come, this year’s event promises to be one of the best yet and is set to see even greater footfall as the event goes on with Friday and Saturday both sold out.

The 2024 show has also seen higher ticket sales recorded than in previous years, with ticket sales up 15% on the same time last year.

Those attending the show in the next two day are reminded that Friday and Saturday car parking is also sold out and attendees without parking tickets are encouraged to utilise public transport.

For further information including travel information, booking car parking or Hoolie tickets visit www.royalhighlandShow.org

You can find highlights of day one here https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52500985

1 . Royal Highland Show 2024Ditte Solgaard Dunn, First Light Photography Daredevil BMX rider impressing the crowdsPhoto: Ditte Solgaard Dunn, First Light Photography Photo Sales

2 . Royal Highland Show 2024Ditte Solgaard Dunn, First Light Photography Connie Briggs and Ciran Leftwich sampling Scottish Dairy championships ice-cream entriesPhoto: Ditte Solgaard Dunn, First Light Photography Photo Sales

3 . **Pics free to use**Royal Highland Show, ThursdayLaura Butters with Barney and Bomber the Miniature Shetland Ponies Laura Butters with Barney and Bomber the Miniature Shetland PoniesPhoto: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales

4 . **Pics free to use**Royal Highland Show, Thursday The agricultural areaPhoto: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales