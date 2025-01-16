Dealer appointments give new focus to Irish market

Published 16th Jan 2025, 09:55 BST
JCB is to restructure the distribution of its growing range of agricultural products in Ireland with the appointment of a network of new dealers.

The appointments will take effect from February 1st, 2025 and will strengthen JCB’s presence in the Irish agricultural market.

JCB Agriculture MD John Smith said: “We look forward to working closely with our new dealer network to provide first class products and support to our agricultural customers. The JCB agricultural range is expanding quickly and this restructure will allow renewed focus on a market which is very important to JCB.”

The new distribution arrangements will see the appointment of the following dealers:

Whelan’s Garage – covering Galway, Clare and Limerick

Atkins Farm Machinery – covering Cork

Kilkenny Agri Machinery – covering Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary and Laois, Carlow, Wicklow, Kildare and Offaly

Armstrong Machinery – covering Dublin, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan

Pictured left to right at the LAMMA Show this week are Joe Whelan (Whelan’s Garage); Kevin O’Riordan (Atkins Farm Machinery); Louise Hemmings, JCB Agriculture General Manager; Charles Hutcheson (Armstrong Machinery) and Billy Murphy (Kilkenny Agri Machinery)

Pictured left to right at the LAMMA Show this week are Louise Hemmings, JCB Agriculture General Manager; Kevin O’Riordan (Atkins Farm Machinery); Joe Whelan (Whelan’s Garage); Billy Murphy (Kilkenny Agri Machinery);Charles Hutcheson (Armstrong Machinery) and JCB Agriculture MD John Smith.

