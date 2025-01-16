Dealer appointments give new focus to Irish market

The appointments will take effect from February 1st, 2025 and will strengthen JCB’s presence in the Irish agricultural market.
JCB Agriculture MD John Smith said: “We look forward to working closely with our new dealer network to provide first class products and support to our agricultural customers. The JCB agricultural range is expanding quickly and this restructure will allow renewed focus on a market which is very important to JCB.”
The new distribution arrangements will see the appointment of the following dealers:
Whelan’s Garage – covering Galway, Clare and Limerick
Atkins Farm Machinery – covering Cork
Kilkenny Agri Machinery – covering Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary and Laois, Carlow, Wicklow, Kildare and Offaly
Armstrong Machinery – covering Dublin, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan