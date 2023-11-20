The Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society will be hosting its 55th Clydesdale Foal Show on Saturday 9th December 2023 within Ballymena Livestock Market, with judging starting at 10.30am.

The Judge for this year’s show is Benny Duncan (Balmalcolm) from Fife, Scotland.

There will be classes for all ages of horses, including Senior and Foal Championships.

The popular Young Handlers competition will be held after the Overall Championship, it is open to 10-18 year olds, kindly sponsored annually by Wendy Holmes of Bratwell Clydesdales. Entries for all classes will be taken on the day.

The CLHBS are grateful to the following sponsors, SH Coleman (Glarryford) Ltd., Coastal Equine Vets, Steele Farm Supplies Ballymoney/Ballymena and Elite Engraving, Ballymoney. Massive thanks also go to loyal sponsors Jervis Nutt Esq., Kenneth Irwin (Irwin Feeds/Bluegrass Horse Feeds), The Clydesdale Horse Society and the numerous CLHBS Members who have donated special prizes down throughout the classes.

This will be the 16th year undercover in Ballymena and organisers are indebted to J.A. McClelland & Sons and their staff for granting permission to hold the show in such excellent facilities.

If you are a breeder, enthusiast or just interested in these gentle giants, please come along to Ballymena Market and see this year’s crop of foals and senior horses.

Gates will be open at 8 am with Judging commencing at 10.30 am.

CO. LONDONDERRY HORSE BREEDING SOCIETY

CLYDESDALE YOUNG HANDLERS CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

The Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s Young Handlers Championship 2023 kicked off at the CLHBS Foal Show 2022 and concluded at Garvagh Show in September. Over the course of the year 12 different young handlers competed at local shows.

The final results are as follows: 1st & Champion - Finn Todd; 2nd & Reserve Champion – Eden Milligan; 3rd – Harvey Taggart

Well done to all the Young Handlers who competed, keep up the good work!

Prizes will be given out at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show to all Young Handlers who took part during the show season, after the Senior Championship and before the start of the Foal Classes.

CHOSEN CHARITY 2023

The CLHBS’s chosen charity for 2023 is Diabetes UK, raffle tickets will be available on show day.

AFTER SHOW SOCIAL NIGHT

The Society’s ever popular social gathering will be held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney, from 9pm on the night of the show. Those in attendance will be entertained by music from Kevin Hughes, so if you enjoy a good night’s entertainment you are more than welcome to come along.