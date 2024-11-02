Thanks to technological, mechanical and biological advancements, farmers are generally growing higher quality grass and preserving it better too!

This has resulted in: increased leaf content, reduced fibre levels and shorter chopping. As a result, the amount of straw incorporated into diets has increased. It’s not uncommon to see rations with half a kilo of straw per cow per day.This increase can help to improve cow rumen health and reduce the volume of silage in the diet, meaning silage stocks tend to go further.

That said, with weather changes and weather extremes becoming more common, grass growth remains a challenge. Some of our customers are now growing more maize to mitigate risk.

Rumen health

The ideal TMR

For some time, many nutritionists and feed specialists promoted cutting fibrous dry matter (straw, hay and drier silages) to the width of the animal’s muzzle to achieve the all-important “scratch factor” in the rumen.

Scratch factor” is achieved when fibre causes abrasion of the rumen wall to stimulate alkaline saliva production and rumination. This in turn promotes better digestion so that more feed input converts into milk or meat output.

Current research from the University of Wisconsin stipulates that a 5mm particle chop length is required to be a physically effective NPD. Any shorter, and the conversion of input to output will be compromised. Any longer, and intakes are commonly reduced.

This is only one aspect of the balancing act of chop type. Fibre type and consistency are also factored into feed conversion efficiency performance.

How to create the optimal TMR

We know that the physical presentation of a ration directly impacts on dry matter intake and rumen function, and we know that different diet feeders create very different physical presentation results.

When it comes to choosing a diet feeder, the choice of a horizontal paddle or a vertical auger tub depends on many factors. These include farm layout, business goals, base products and feeding operators.

The physical properties of the rations produced by these two machines are very different. A horizontal mixed ration is typically more open and airier than that of a vertical auger machine, which tends to be denser.

KEENAN MechFiber diet feeders use a soft tumbling action and precise fixed blade configuration to protect physically effective Neutral Detergent Fibre (peNDF) whilst chopping the fibres into precise lengths that will offer that all-important “scratch factor” in the rumen. These machines are designed to provide a ration that is consistently, evenly mixed, ensuring every animal receives the correct proportion of nutrients, reducing waste and improving feed efficiency.

The latest MechFiber+ range boasts an increased angle on the paddles, rounded castellations, and a new blade configuration for faster tumbling action and further-optimised ration presentation.

Consistency

When making a TMR, ensuring the consistency of all diets is the number one priority: firstly, consistency of peNDF, and secondly, keeping that consistent mix the same for every cow, every day.

Alltech’s InTouch team have reported feeding data, confirming that farmers moving to the KEENAN system complete with InTouch typically see a 0.13 feed conversion efficiency (FCE) increase.

This may seem like a small improvement, but that margin gain can stack up to thousands of £pounds every year.

Signs your TMR could be better

Even a brand-new diet feeding machine will not produce the best mix possible, if used incorrectly. Here are the top 5 signs that your ration has room for improvement:

1. Fibres in the TMR are unevenly chopped or are too long or short

2. Manure is either too loose or too solid and contains visibly undigested food

3. Cows are swishing their tails, are not cudding and are not lying down

4. There are fibrous leftovers when the TMR has been eaten up

5. If feed conversion efficiency (FCE) is below 1.5, or below individual targets*

And here are 5 of the most likely causes:

1. ​Inaccurate under- or over-loading of ingredients

2. Blunt or missing blades

3. Exceeding the stated load capacity of the machine

4. Incorrect loading order

5. Insufficient mixing between ingredients