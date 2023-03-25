Defra report highlights 'vital' role of British Wool in supply chain

Published on the gov.uk website the review recognises British Wool’s role in the supply chain from collecting and marketing wool, delivering shearing courses and working with universities to develop new and innovative uses for fleeces.

It highlights the important function British Wool provides to farmers across GB and Northern Ireland – particularly those with smaller flocks and in remote rural areas – who would otherwise be unable to create the economies of scale needed to sell their wool. It also identifies that many producers misunderstand what British Wool does believing that it buys wool from them and sells on to make a profit. This is not the case, and the review makes clear that British Wool collects, grades and sells wool on behalf of its members.

Defra praises British Wool for its strategy, ethos, and strong vision for the future, designed to ensure it maximises returns for members. It also makes several recommendations to help future-proof the organisation and its valuable role for the sheep industry.

Andrew Hogley, CEO of Ulster Wool at the depot

The review recognises that British Wool is self-funded and has sufficient operating independence that it can effectively be considered separate from government.

Andrew Hogley, Ulster Wool’s CEO said: “Defra’s review recognises the vital role that British Wool plays in the wool sector, the value we add for our members, and our contribution to the wider wool industry in the UK. By collectively marketing the UK wool clip on behalf of our members British Wool works to maximise the value of wool for UK farmers.”

Brendan Kelly, Chairman of Ulster Wool said: “British Wool’s board is supportive of the review’s key recommendations and looks forward to working with officials over the medium term to implement them. Modernising the 1950 Order is long overdue and will allow British Wool to better serve members by bringing in external expertise and drive further efficiencies in the organisation.”