Deliveroo on look out for drivers and riders in Portadown

The company is launching in Portadown later this month and is eager to sign up new riders to deliver food from local restaurants and grocery retailers.

A spokesperson said: “The expanding UK Deliveroo team is looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work.

“It is a great opportunity for people who have other commitments, such as existing work or students who are looking for flexible work to fit around study. It is also a good way to keep fit and earn money at the same time.

Deliveroo is coming to Portadown.

“The company has seen rider demand soar this year and now works with 50,000 riders across the UK. This rapid growth in on-demand work underlines the vital role that Deliveroo is playing to provide work opportunities for riders.

The company claims rider satisfaction has never been as high, ‘in part due to the vital role that riders are carrying out in their communities as ‘key workers’ and the strong public support they have received during the pandemic’.

To keep riders safe while out on the road, the company offers all riders free medical insurance to ensure all riders are protected. The company also offers other perks, such as free training courses for riders and their families.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Portadown and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks. Anyone who’s interested should head over to our website to sign up.”

Deliveroo customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants, supermarkets and food and grocery retailers conveniently delivered to their homes.

It is another boost to local businesses, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery. Restaurants, takeaways and grocery retailers can apply at restaurants.deliveroo.com/en-gb to become a Deliveroo partner.

-

