Demand for Crystalyx High Energy feed buckets continues to grow

In tandem with this trend is a matching recognition that this unique source of supplementary nutrition can be used to boost ovulation rates, pre-mating.

Liam Strain runs a large flock of March lambing ewes, near Burnfoot in Co Donegal. The bulk of the breeding are Mules and Suffolk: Cheviot crosses. Approximately 100 purebred Cheviots are included within the flock, to allow the breeding of all the replacements needed by Liam. All the lambs born on the farm are brought to finishing weights or maintained as replacements. Surplus ewe lambs are sold-on during the autumn period.

“We normally lamb 90 ewes at the end of January,” Liam explained. “All the other breeding sheep will follow-on six weeks later. The remainder of the flock are due to start lambing on March 10th this year.

Discussing the benefits of Crystalyx High Energy Feed Blocks for sheep: l to r: Liam Strain, Burnfoot, Co Donegal; Luke Morgan, Caltech: Crystalyx and John Hegarty, Inishowen Co-op

Making best use of grazed grass is a priority for Liam. But he recognises that forage alone will not meet the nutritional needs of his ewes in the run-up to lambing.

“We have put the Crystalyx Extra High Energy Blocks out with the pre-lambing ewes for the past number of years. And it’s an approach that has worked well in keeping a good level of body condition on the ewes at a very important time of the year.

“I also like the fact that the buckets are very weather resistant. They offer the sheep a consistent level of nutrition.”

Farm merchants are also confirming the popularity of the Extra High Energy feed blocks.

“They are our strongest seller into the sheep sector by far,” confirmed John Hegarty, from Inishowen Co-op. The buckets represent a valuable feed source. And they can be put out in all weathers. The blocks do not fragment if the rain starts falling. Many farmers coming into our stores are very aware of this and actively seek out the buckets on that basis.”

According to Luke Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx, the number of sheep producers using Crystalyx High Energy feed blocks in Northern Ireland continues to increase at an exponential rate

Driving this trend is the growing recognition on the part of flock owners that these unique supplementary feed sources act to maintain body condition on ewes in the run-up to lambing.

Luke further explained: “The core challenge facing ewes under current circumstances is that of maximising forage intakes,” he explained.

“This is the key to allowing them secure the dry matter levels they need to meet their own nutritional needs and those of the lambs they are carrying. And it is in this context that the Crystalyx Extra High Energy feed blocks for sheep can play a crucial role.

“They represent a highly palatable and concentrated form of energy, high quality protein, minerals, trace elements and vitamins, acting to improve the efficiency of the rumen.

