Demand for Liquid Gold Cattle soars as grass growth rates increase

Grass growth rates in Northern Ireland are expected to increase significantly over the next seven to ten days.

The current GrassCheck figures are averaging 17kg of grass dry matter per hectare per day. But the projections for next week bump this figure up to 27kg.

It all adds up to a very positive start to the 2025 grazing season. And with cattle prices at historically high levels, livestock farmers will be extremely keen to maximise the growth achieved by their stock over the coming weeks.

Turnout is a critically important stage in the development of all cattle. Recent months will have seen weanlings placed on a bespoke ration, one which was specifically designed to meet their nutritional requirements in full.

John Christie and Mary Harkness at Steele Farm Supplies in Ballymena are fully stocked up with HVS Liquid Gold Cattle for turnout.

And it is crucially important for this nutritional continuity to be maintained, once cattle are put out to grass in the early spring. The problem is that fresh grass can be extremely variable in terms of its nutritional value throughout the grazing season.

Counter balancing all of this, of course, is the fact that grazed grass is the cheapest source of nutrition available to all ruminant livestock.

But the good news is that livestock farmers can achieve a win:win scenario, when it comes to securing optimal levels of performance from weanlings and other store cattle.

The solution lies in the provision of an additional vitamin and trace element source: one that consistently compliments the nutritional imbalances found in fresh grass.

Effectively boosting animals’ mineral and vitamin levels prior to turnout will ensure they will make best use of the grass available to them. All of this translates into improved daily growth rates, throughout the grazing season ahead.

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, takes up the story: “Drenching stock with Liquid Gold Cattle prior to turnout can help deliver an extra 9.9kg of liveweight over a 54 day period. This figure rises to 20.4kg over 104 days. These figures have been verified courtesy of repeated trial work, carried out here in Northern Ireland.

“The cost of securing these enhanced growth rates works out at £3.20/head. This is based on an Liquid Gold cattle drench rate of 60ml per animal.”

So how does this compare with feeing additional meal to cattle at grass this year?

Paul Elwood again: “The price of a cattle grower ration is currently in the region of £300/t. So for the price of approximately 10kg of meal, farmers can help secure a more significant growth rate bonus by investing in Liquid Gold Cattle.”

Grazed grass is the cheapest feed to offer cattle. However, it is not the total nutritional package. Many swards can be deficient in a range of trace minerals and vitamins. For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and in a chelated form.

Paul Elwood is confirming a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

He commented: “Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form. It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”

Paul concluded: “Liquid Gold Cattle acts to ensure that young stock at grass are not restricted in terms of meeting their full growth potential.”

For further information, contact Paul Elwood on: 07831 257319.