Deputy Mayor pays tribute after Council coffee morning raises massive £3,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support
Hundreds turned out at Portballintrae Village Hall to support the charity and the Deputy Mayor was on hand to thank everyone who attended this fantastic annual event.
Attendees were treated to a wonderful selection of pastries, sandwiches and cakes kindly donated by local businesses and participants from the Macmillan Move More programme.
Attendees had the opportunity to catch up with friends, chat about Macmillan’s work and also meet new people.
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop, thanked everyone involved, saying: “Well done to everyone who helped organise this fantastic coffee morning in aid of Macmillan.
“It was evident on the day that the members of the public who attended really cared about supporting this charity and it was also reassuring to see people feel they could talk so openly about their personal experiences of cancer. Thank you to everyone who came along and donated so generously.
“While Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, Catherine King has been key in arranging this event, I would also like to pass on my heartfelt thanks to the people and businesses who have supported the fundraising efforts in many ways, and especially to the participants from the Macmillan Move More programme who volunteered their time on the day.”
This recent fundraising event takes the total raised since 2019 to a fantastic £15,033.98.
Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, Catherine King was delighted with the turnout, adding: “Thank you to everyone who helped make our coffee morning so successful, from the colleagues who helped, the people and businesses who donated and of course the members of the public who came along on the day.
“All money raised will help to provide vital support services for people living with cancer, including the innovative Move More project and we are very grateful for the support.”
The first Macmillan Coffee Morning happened way back in 1990. It was a rather small affair with a simple idea: guests would gather over coffee and donate the cost of their cuppa toMacmillan in the process. It was so effective, they did it again the next year – only this time nationally. Since then, Coffee Morning has raised over £290 million for Macmillan. People living with cancer can be referred onto Move More NI by a healthcare professional or can also self-refer onto the project.
To get involved with Move More in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, contact Move More Coordinator Catherine King at [email protected] or call 0759 7399 765.
Council would like to extend its thanks to the following people and businesses who graciously supported this event:
Macmillan Move More Participants
Counterpoint Choir
The White Pheasent Bar & Grill Portrush
Tesco Ballymoney, SuperValu Ballymoney
Bob & Berts Coleraine
Rocca Coleraine
Causeway Baits & Tackle Portballintrae
The Flower Bee Coleraine
Apperleys Butchers Limavady
McAtamneys Butchers Limavady
The Market Yard Limavady
Spar Bovally Limavady
Gibson’s Limavady
Lucy Goose Limavady
Hunters Limavady
Cost Cutters Limavady
BGS Chip Shop Limavady
Junction Bar & Grill Limavady
Henderson Spar Limavady
Higgins & Sons Butchers Limavady
Corner Bar Limavady
The Yellow Bird Limavady
The Wine Company Limavady
Medicare Limavady
Mark Carton Flowers Limavady
Superfruit Limavady
Antoinettes Café Limavady