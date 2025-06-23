Derryola Top Gun shines out at Lurgan Show

The majestic setting of Lurgan Park proved the perfect venue for the 113th Lurgan Show, on the first Saturday in June.

Judge for the occasion was Ms. Silke Warneke, who having travelled all the way from Germany for the occasion was tasked with deciding the placings for the large entry of quality Dexter cattle on display.

The first class of the day saw three magnificent bulls step out into the cattle rings and it was Ballyhartfield Barua, from the herd of Matthew Bloomer who took the first red rosette of the day. Following in close second from the same home was Frith Spida Man, with Derryola Red Bull from Antoine Nicholson in third position.

Following into the intermediate bull class it was Ryan Lavery’s Derryola Top Gun who took the top spot, followed Ballindarragh Eclipse, a stylish short legged bull from the herd of Antoine Nicholson in second. Derryola Maverick collected the third-place rosette for Ryan Lavery in what was a very strong class of quality young bulls.

Champion Dexter at Lurgan Show, Derryola Top Gun shown by Ryan Lavery with judge Silke Warneke. Phot credit Bo Davidson.

The cow class saw a magnificent turnout of cattle with the four-year-old cow, Derryola Clover from the herd of Ryan Lavery taking top position, followed by Derryola Beyonce in second place from the same home. Ballydavey Blissie Sue, an eye-catching entry from Conor Daly claimed third position in what was another very high calibre class.

Heavy rain did not leave it an easy task for judge Silke Warneke who selected Dernasigh Darcy, a striking red heifer from Antoine Nicholson in the 2023 born heifer class for the red rosette. Derryola Violet, also from the same herd followed closely in second with Derryola Hazel collecting the third-place ticket for Ryan Lavery.

Moving on to the 2024 heifer class it was one-two for Ryan Lavery with Derryola Uno and Derryola Jane securing the top two positions, closely followed by Ballydavey Robyn, a sweet red heifer from Conor Dalys Coolkill herd.

Daniel Murray secured the top two positions in the calf class with his calves Bullockhill Kea and Bullockhill Maui, closely followed by Lesters Rocky from the herd of David Lester.

Reserve Champion Dexter at Lurgan Show, Dernasigh Darcy shown by Antoine Nicholson with judge Silke Warneke, Molly Haughey and Caitlyn Nicholson. Photo credit Bo Davidson.

A small entry in the pairs section seen Ryan lavery secure first place with his pair of junior bulls.

Finale of the morning saw the class winners enter back into the ring, to await the final decision of judge Silke Warneke. After a few moments of suspense, Silke tapped out the winner of the junior bull class class, Derryola Top Gun as her Champion, an impressive feat for a young bull on the back of a successful show season so far.

Silke found her Reserve Champion in Dernasigh Darcy, the red heifer from the herd of Antoine Nicholson.

Commenting on her decisions Silke remarked that it was great to see a large turnout of such high quality stock on display. She also thanked the exhibitors for bringing good numbers of quality cattle out on show and Lurgan Show for their invitation to judge.

The Dexter exhibitors would like to thank Lurgan Show for hosting Dexter classes and Silke Warneke for taking the time to travel to Lurgan show judging.

RESULTS

Class 78- Bull, born on or before 31 st Dec 2023 (3 Forward): 1st Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson

Class 79- Bull born on or after 1st January 2023 but before or on 31st Dec 2024 (5 Forward); 1st Derryola Top Gun, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballindarragh Eclipse, Antoine Nicholson; 3rd Derryola Maverick, Ryan Lavery; 4th Dunlarg Zeus, Nigel McIlrath; 5th Lesters Tommy, Aoife Kernan

Class 80- Cow/ heifer born on or before 31st December 2022 (8 Forward): 1st Derryola Clover, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Ballydavey Blissie Sue, Conor Daly

Only top three placed.

Class 82- Heifer born in 2023 (4 Forward): 1st Dernasigh Darcy, Antoine Nicholson; 2nd Derryola Violet, Antoine Nicholson; 3rd Derryola Hazel, Ryan Lavery; 4th Lesters Elaine, Aoife Kernan

Class 82- Heifer born in 2024 (4 Forward): 1st Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Derryola Jane, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Ballydavey Robyn, Conor Daly; 4th Dunlarg Freya

Class 83- Calf born in 2025 (4 Forward): 1st Bullockhill Kea, Daniel Murray; 2nd Bullockhill Maui, Daniel Murray; 3rd Lesters Rocky, David Lester; 4th Kernan Frankie, Aoife Kernan

Class 84- Pairs (1 Forward): 1st Ryan Lavery

Class 85- Young Handlers- under 12 years old: 1st Aoife Kernan; 2nd Padraig Kernan; 3rd Lydia Murray; 4th Brodi Murray

Class 86- Young Handlers - 12-18 years old: 1st Aimee McCann

Champion - Derryola Topgun, Ryan Lavery

Reserve Champion - Dernasigh Darcy, Antoine Nicholson