Detectives appeal for witnesses to fatal accident to come forward

A CCTV image of the two vehicles in the filling station

Detectives in Donegal are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident in the county in November to come forward.

Gardaí continue to investigate a fatal road traffic collision near Castlefinn, Co. Donegal, on Friday, 22nd November, 2024.

The collision involving two vehicles occurred on the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm.

The two male occupants (30s) of one of these cars were fatally injured.

The male occupant of the second car (aged in his 70s) subsequently died in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Gardaí want to identify the owners of two vehicles which were in a nearby filling station around the time of the collision, as they may have valuable information to share. Neither vehicle was involved in the collision.

The two vehicles were in the forecourt of the filling station located approximately 100 metres from where the collision occurred.

One vehicle, believed to be a dark Skoda or Audi estate, exited the filling station and turned left towards Castlefinn. The second vehicle (a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota), left the filling station soon after.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Ref: PR23897/2025