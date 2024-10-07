Detectives launch murder investigation following death of man in Co Tyrone

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:17 BST
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation, and made an arrest, following the death of a man in Strabane.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “Police received a report just after 11.30pm last night, Sunday 6 October, of an assault in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry.

“Sadly, the victim passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller continued: “While our investigation is at an early stage, I can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and he remains in custody at this time.

"Officers remain at the scene as we continue our enquiries, and a number of road closures are in place.

“We will provide a further update in due course.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight, or who may have captured CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

