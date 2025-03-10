Dexter breeders enjoy annual pub quiz

Hosted at the Lagan View Arms in Dromara, the event attracted a full house of eager participants, all keen to put their knowledge to the test.

Quizmaster Brian Hunter expertly led the evening, presenting a well-balanced mix of questions that kept 7 teams engaged and entertained throughout. His careful selection ensured a challenge for all, sparking lively discussions and plenty of laughs with his dry sense of humour.

After the quiz, the excitement continued with a raffle, offering a variety of prizes that added an extra layer of enjoyment to the night. Attendees were then treated to a delicious supper featuring an assortment of freshly made sandwiches and savoury pastries, much to everyone’s delight.

The Six Counties NI Dexter Cattle Group extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who helped make the evening such a resounding success. A special thank you goes to Quizmaster Brian Hunter for his time and dedication in crafting the quiz, ensuring it was both entertaining and challenging. Warm appreciation is also extended to Paul and Louise of Lagan View Arms for their generous hospitality and delicious refreshments, which added to the evening’s enjoyment. Also, a thanks to Julian Wilson for his efforts in organising the evening which was a great success.

This event was a fantastic way to kick off the season, bringing members together in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. It also set the stage for the next exciting gathering—the upcoming training day on April 27th, 2025, at Castlescreen Farm, Bright, Downpatrick. This event promises to be both informative and engaging for all attendees who would like to grace the show grounds once the agricultural show calendar opens across Northern Ireland.

For further details, those interested are encouraged to visit the Six Counties NI Dexter Facebook page or reach out to any committee member for more information.

More happy quizzers at the Six Counties NI Dexter Cattle Group Annual Table Quiz held at the Laganview Arms, Dromara

Quiz winners being presented their prizes by Julian Wilson - committee member of the Six Counties NI Dexter Cattle Group

Young Jack Wilson collecting his prize from his father Julian at the Six Counties NI Dexter Cattle Group Annual Table Quiz