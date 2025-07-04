Diageo and Tirlán celebrate Irish dairy excellence with return of Baileys cow

Pictured with the Minister were: Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director, at Diageo Ireland, Carol Power, Senior Sales Manager at Tirlán and Holstein Friesian cow, Evergrange Missy P. Photo:Kenneth O Halloran.

Diageo Ireland in partnership with its cream supplier Tirlán, have announced the return of the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition at the Virginia Show on 20th August 2025.

Celebrating the excellence of Ireland’s Holstein Friesian dairy herds, the event remains a showcase of the quality behind Baileys signature ingredient, Irish dairy cream.

Attending its launch in Dublin recently Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D., praised the long-running competition as a symbol of pride in dairy farming and the herds behind the ‘hero’ ingredient in Baileys.

Launching the competition, Minister Heydon said: “‘It’s an honour to officially launch the 2025 Baileys Champion Cow competition – a proud celebration of the excellence, care and commitment that define Irish dairy farming. This standout event highlights the grass based dairy breeding practices that our skilled farmers are known for and underpins the success of one of our most iconic global brands and our all-island geographical indication, Irish Cream.

Photo shows: l-r, Geoffrey Patton, Chairman Holstein NI, Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director, Diageo Ireland, Carol Power, Senior Sales Manager Tirlán, Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine; Martin Heydon, T.D., Mark Logan, President, Holstein UK and Gaston Wallace, Club President, Holstein NI and cow Evergrange Missy P. Photo Kenneth O Halloran

“The success of our Irish cream is a testament to the quality of our agri-food sector, which continues to deliver premium produce enjoyed around the world. I commend Diageo and Tirlán for recognising the vital role of Irish dairy farmers and for continuing to spotlight the best of Irish agriculture through this competition, for showcasing our quality Irish cream globally and for supporting the future sustainability of the agri-food sector. I wish all entrants the very best ahead of this year’s Virginia Show.”

Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director, Diageo Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to champion the exceptional quality of Irish dairy cream – the heart of every bottle of Baileys. This annual event is a standout moment in the year to recognise dairy breeding practices. We are excited to return to the Virginia Show in August when we look forward to recognising the dedication of top Holstein Friesian breeders and crowning the 2025 Diageo Baileys Champion.”

Carol Power, Senior Sales Manager at Tirlán, said: “Our dedicated suppliers continue to deliver exceptional quality cream from carefully managed herds, helping to ensure Baileys is enjoyed by consumers around the globe. We’re proud to partner with Diageo in celebrating the excellence, innovation and commitment of Irish family farms through this unique competition that has been running for over 40 years.”

Reflecting Baileys all-island supply footprint, entry to the Diageo Baileys Cow is open to members of both the Irish Holstein Friesian Association and Holstein NI. The competition’s top prize, Diageo Baileys Champion, comes with a cash reward of €3,000 and the Virginia Milk Products Cup.

The breeders of Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention will receive €1,500 and €800 respectively.

Additionally, the event will feature numerous other category prizes, including Junior Cows in their second lactation, with a total prize fund of €1,550. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category will also offer €1,550, with €750 awarded to the first-place winner.

Breeders are encouraged to submit their entries online at https://www.virginiashow.com/baileys-cow or contact Patrick Gaynor at 087-2898707. The dairy community can also stay updated by following Baileys-Champion-Dairy-Cow on Facebook.