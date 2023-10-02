Rachel Reid, a former pupil of Royal School Dungannon and South West College, Dungannon is completing her final year of study at Loughry Campus. Studying for a BSc (Honours) Degree in Food Business Management, Rachel completed a work placement year with Hughes Mushrooms. Rachel said: “Working alongside the Product Development team I learnt so much. From taste trials in the NPD kitchen to sensory evaluation and organoleptic assessment of product from factory trials, I got totally involved and felt really valued. It's great to put learning from Loughry into real production scenarios.” Book to attend the Open Day at Loughry Campus on Tuesday 10 October to discover more about innovative food degree programmes at CAFRE.

Book now to visit CAFRE and discover what is on offer. Students and staff are ready to welcome you at course specific Open Days from Saturday 7 October to Friday 13 October 2023.

Enniskillen Campus

Interested in equine courses? Visit Enniskillen Campus on Saturday 7 October 2023. The campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland so come along and hear about courses available.

Alex Colhoun from Omagh has returned to his second year of study on the Honours Degree in Sustainable Agriculture. A former pupil of Omagh Academy, Alex is completing the Ulster University validated degree at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. Holly McClure from Lisburn is a former pupil of Wallace High School. Holly is on her final year of study for a Foundation Degree in Agriculture and Technology. Last year Holly completed her one year of industry placement with the NIFCC working in farm quality. Book to attend the Open Day at Greenmount Campus on Wednesday 11 October to discover more about Agriculture Degree programmes at CAFRE.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown

Have you a passion for food innovation and technology? Visit Loughry Campus, Cookstown on Tuesday 10 October 2023.

CAFRE’s courses focus on innovation, science, technology, management, and nutrition. The unrivalled food development, processing and packaging facilities offer students opportunities to create their career in food.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim

Students Alex Lamont (Coleraine), Kaitlin Hanna (Kilkeel) Rachel Boyce (Garvagh), Faith Elwood (Downpatrick) and Grace Hunter (Dungannon) are ready to welcome you to the Open Days at CAFRE. Book to attend and discover where a CAFRE course could take your career in the Agri-Food and Land-based sectors. Book now at www.cafre.ac.uk

Is Agriculture or Horticulture your thing? The Open Day for degree courses is on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at Greenmount Campus.

If you are looking for a course to study after GCSEs, consider Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications.

Open Days for Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Floristry, Horticulture Veterinary Nursing are on Wednesday 11 October 2023.

For Level 2 and Level 3 Agriculture and Land-based Engineering courses visit on Friday 13 October 2023.

Jonathan Kyle from Portavogie is studying for a BSc (Honours) Degree in Horticulture at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. Jonathan said: “As part of my Foundation Degree (FdSc) in Horticulture at CAFRE, I had opportunity to travel and study for a semester at Michigan State University. It was fantastic. I got to expand my horizons and develop my knowledge of horticulture whilst in America. I have enrolled on the BSc (Hons) Degree, which is a one-year course available after the FdSc. For my degree research I am looking into the effectiveness of peat free growing composts. I would encourage anyone who is interested in an outdoor career which offers a wide variety of career options to consider a course in Horticulture.”

Pre-booking for Open Days is essential.

Prebook to attend an Open Day. Your visit will involve a walking tour of the campus to explore the educational and recreational facilities. To book visit the Events section at www.cafre.ac.uk.

Developing careers for over 100 years!

CAFRE is Northern Ireland’s specialist Agri-Food and Land-based college. They are steeped in history! Loughry Campus welcomed it’s first students in 1908, Greenmount Campus in 1912 and Enniskillen Campus in 1967!

Alex Gilheany (Strandhill Co. Sligo) is studying on the second year of the BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management at Enniskillen Campus. Alex said: “I have just completed a summer working at Ballypatrick Stables, with Greg Broderick’s team. What an amazing experience! I got to exercise a wide range of horses, groom at shows and attend Balmoral, Mullingar and Tattersalls to name a few. I brought skills to my role I had developed at CAFRE but learnt so much too during the summer. I am excited to be back at the college to further develop my equine management knowledge. If you are like me and passionate about working in the equine industry, visit Enniskillen Campus Open Day and see for yourself the college’s fantastic equine facilities.”

At the college CAFRE have courses to suit school leavers at Year 12 or Year 14, career changers and lifelong learners. As an integral part of DAERA they deliver industry training programmes and support businesses adopt innovative technologies.

As a CAFRE student you will develop your scientific and technical knowledge and skills. The courses adapt to the challenges facing the industry to create leaders for tomorrow.

UCAS form filling?

For Year 14 students completing UCAS applications and planning course options for September 2024 our Open Days offer a great opportunity to find out about degree-level study.

CAFRE offer Honours and Foundation Degree courses in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University. If you are interested in vocational study, CAFRE’s courses will be perfect for you.

Specialist facilities

To support course teaching the campuses have specialist facilities to apply and demonstrate educational content. Whether that’s in the Dairy Centre at Greenmount Campus, the Food Innovation Centre at Loughry Campus or the Breeding Yard at Enniskillen, CAFRE students receive preparation for the world of work.

Stay focused and study locally!

With three campus locations at Antrim, Cookstown and Enniskillen, CAFRE’s industry focused courses suit students who know where they want their career to go.

With superb job opportunities in the Agri-Food and Land-based industries, 95% of CAFRE graduates gain employment or progress on to further study within six months. Set your target on success and study for a degree in Agriculture, Food, Equine or Horticulture at CAFRE.

Industry connections

CAFRE students benefit from the college’s excellent links with the Agri-Food and Land-based sectors.

During your course CAFRE will introduce you to employers, through work placements, guest lecturers, industry visits and the generous industry partners financial support programme.

In the 2022-2023 academic year, CAFRE degree students were awarded £91,000 of industry bursaries and scholarships.

Study and stay on campus

CAFRE offers students competitively priced on campus student residential accommodation. Living on campus offers countless opportunities to meet new people, develop lasting friendships and maximise social and recreational opportunities whilst being close to classes, staff and educational facilities.

Explore more!

Open Days coincide with UCAS form filling and the opening of CAFRE’s Further Education application portal. Apply early to be considered for a Level 2 or Level 3 course in Agriculture, Equine, Floristry, Food, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering or Veterinary Nursing starting September 2024.

