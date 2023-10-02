Discover courses at CAFRE Open Days
Book now to visit CAFRE and discover what is on offer. Students and staff are ready to welcome you at course specific Open Days from Saturday 7 October to Friday 13 October 2023.
Enniskillen Campus
Interested in equine courses? Visit Enniskillen Campus on Saturday 7 October 2023. The campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland so come along and hear about courses available.
Loughry Campus, Cookstown
Have you a passion for food innovation and technology? Visit Loughry Campus, Cookstown on Tuesday 10 October 2023.
CAFRE’s courses focus on innovation, science, technology, management, and nutrition. The unrivalled food development, processing and packaging facilities offer students opportunities to create their career in food.
Greenmount Campus, Antrim
Is Agriculture or Horticulture your thing? The Open Day for degree courses is on Wednesday 11 October 2023 at Greenmount Campus.
If you are looking for a course to study after GCSEs, consider Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications.
Open Days for Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Floristry, Horticulture Veterinary Nursing are on Wednesday 11 October 2023.
For Level 2 and Level 3 Agriculture and Land-based Engineering courses visit on Friday 13 October 2023.
Pre-booking for Open Days is essential.
Prebook to attend an Open Day. Your visit will involve a walking tour of the campus to explore the educational and recreational facilities. To book visit the Events section at www.cafre.ac.uk.
Developing careers for over 100 years!
CAFRE is Northern Ireland’s specialist Agri-Food and Land-based college. They are steeped in history! Loughry Campus welcomed it’s first students in 1908, Greenmount Campus in 1912 and Enniskillen Campus in 1967!
At the college CAFRE have courses to suit school leavers at Year 12 or Year 14, career changers and lifelong learners. As an integral part of DAERA they deliver industry training programmes and support businesses adopt innovative technologies.
As a CAFRE student you will develop your scientific and technical knowledge and skills. The courses adapt to the challenges facing the industry to create leaders for tomorrow.
UCAS form filling?
For Year 14 students completing UCAS applications and planning course options for September 2024 our Open Days offer a great opportunity to find out about degree-level study.
CAFRE offer Honours and Foundation Degree courses in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University. If you are interested in vocational study, CAFRE’s courses will be perfect for you.
Specialist facilities
To support course teaching the campuses have specialist facilities to apply and demonstrate educational content. Whether that’s in the Dairy Centre at Greenmount Campus, the Food Innovation Centre at Loughry Campus or the Breeding Yard at Enniskillen, CAFRE students receive preparation for the world of work.
Stay focused and study locally!
With three campus locations at Antrim, Cookstown and Enniskillen, CAFRE’s industry focused courses suit students who know where they want their career to go.
With superb job opportunities in the Agri-Food and Land-based industries, 95% of CAFRE graduates gain employment or progress on to further study within six months. Set your target on success and study for a degree in Agriculture, Food, Equine or Horticulture at CAFRE.
Industry connections
CAFRE students benefit from the college’s excellent links with the Agri-Food and Land-based sectors.
During your course CAFRE will introduce you to employers, through work placements, guest lecturers, industry visits and the generous industry partners financial support programme.
In the 2022-2023 academic year, CAFRE degree students were awarded £91,000 of industry bursaries and scholarships.
Study and stay on campus
CAFRE offers students competitively priced on campus student residential accommodation. Living on campus offers countless opportunities to meet new people, develop lasting friendships and maximise social and recreational opportunities whilst being close to classes, staff and educational facilities.
Explore more!
Open Days coincide with UCAS form filling and the opening of CAFRE’s Further Education application portal. Apply early to be considered for a Level 2 or Level 3 course in Agriculture, Equine, Floristry, Food, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering or Veterinary Nursing starting September 2024.
With the College’s reputation as the main provider of agri-food education and training in Northern Ireland, CAFRE graduates are making a real difference within the agri-food and land-based industries. So, if you are thinking college… discover CAFRE.