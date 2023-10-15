Do you meet the standards to become a safe driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Primarily utilised for material handling purposes, they offer versatility and can be used either outdoors or indoors. Unfortunately, accidents using forklift trucks are common, yet most can be avoided.

In a drive to reduce the number of accidents taking place in the workplace, the Health and Safety Executive NI has launched its ‘Workplace Transport Inspection Campaign’. This campaign is aimed at reducing the number of people killed or injured by incidents involving workplace transport. Shockingly, incidents involving workplace vehicles are accountable for the loss of 34 lives and 162 serious injuries between 2012-2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To manage this risk, the HSENI are asking industry to consider ‘Safe Site’, ‘Safe Vehicle’ and ‘Safe Driver’.

Lantra can help you to become a ‘Safe Driver’

Lantra can help you to become a ‘Safe Driver’ through the completion of accredited training which will give you the skills needed to operate the vehicle safely and efficiently. Lantra’s ‘Counterbalance forklift truck’ course will teach you how to properly load the truck and make sure the balance is correct, how to move safely with or without a load, and the different height parameters a weight load can be lifted. These topics are very important to avoid tipping the truck, either to the front or onto its side.