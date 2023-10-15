Do you meet the standards to become a safe driver
Primarily utilised for material handling purposes, they offer versatility and can be used either outdoors or indoors. Unfortunately, accidents using forklift trucks are common, yet most can be avoided.
In a drive to reduce the number of accidents taking place in the workplace, the Health and Safety Executive NI has launched its ‘Workplace Transport Inspection Campaign’. This campaign is aimed at reducing the number of people killed or injured by incidents involving workplace transport. Shockingly, incidents involving workplace vehicles are accountable for the loss of 34 lives and 162 serious injuries between 2012-2022.
To manage this risk, the HSENI are asking industry to consider ‘Safe Site’, ‘Safe Vehicle’ and ‘Safe Driver’.
Lantra can help you to become a ‘Safe Driver’ through the completion of accredited training which will give you the skills needed to operate the vehicle safely and efficiently. Lantra’s ‘Counterbalance forklift truck’ course will teach you how to properly load the truck and make sure the balance is correct, how to move safely with or without a load, and the different height parameters a weight load can be lifted. These topics are very important to avoid tipping the truck, either to the front or onto its side.
Lantra offers training courses for a wide range of vehicles used in the workplace; if you are interested in finding out more visit www.lantra.co.uk or contact the NI office for more information .