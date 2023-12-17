Donard Group Focus

Our winter program got off to a fantastic start with a trip to Richard and Noel Kane at Pointview Farm and Spreadpoint. Richard gave a great insight into the family’s history with Kane Trailers, Pointview Farm, and the more recently established Spreadpoint. This was followed by a fascinating look at their approach to soil nutrient management through the use of soil sampling and GPS on tractors to use field maps for variable rate application to boost soil nutrients in the areas that needed it (when fertiliser was cheap!), before changing to applying the nutrients to the areas that grew the best crop (when fertiliser became more expensive). He was able to demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of doing it. This was followed with a walk round the Spreadpoint factory, showing members their product line and how they are made in a state of the art facility. We thank Richard, Noel and their team, for hosting us on the night. It was great to see over 50 members in attendance.