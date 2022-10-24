Check out the pictures for all the awards winners on the night.
1. Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale
Andrew Wilson with the Open Ram Class winner and Show Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
Photo: Clive Wasson
2. Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale
Ryan McDaid, Malin at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
Photo: Clive Wasson
3. Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale
Richard Wilson and Andrew Wilson with the Best Pair at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
Photo: Clive Wasson
4. Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale
David, James and Islagh and Robert Thornton 1st in the Ewe Lamb class at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson
Photo: Clive Wasson