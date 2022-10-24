News you can trust since 1963
Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale

The cream of local livestock was on show at the recent Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale.

By Ruth Rodgers
5 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 9:25am

Check out the pictures for all the awards winners on the night.

Andrew Wilson with the Open Ram Class winner and Show Champion at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson

1. Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale

Photo: Clive Wasson

2. Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale

Ryan McDaid, Malin at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson

Photo: Clive Wasson

3. Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale

Richard Wilson and Andrew Wilson with the Best Pair at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson

Photo: Clive Wasson

4. Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale

David, James and Islagh and Robert Thornton 1st in the Ewe Lamb class at the Donegal Pedigree Suffolk Breeders Show and Sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson

Photo: Clive Wasson

