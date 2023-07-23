Don’t miss the closing application date for the CAFRE Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations course 2023/24

Discussing the course, Course Manager, Kenneth Johnston said that CAFRE has already received a high level of interest and he would encourage anyone intending in applying for the course to make sure that they do not miss the closing date for applications.

Kenneth further explained that the course will be delivered over 20 weeks from October 2023 to the end of February 2024 using a blended approach with a mixture of face to face and online delivery. He also advised that the course is available at all CAFRE Campus locations with classes in beef, sheep and dairying being offered.

Of the 2022/23 students, 100% were satisfied with the course and felt they had gained knowledge from participating in the course and would recommend the course to others. They also felt the course will be of benefit to them when running their farm business.

Stephen Thompson from Drumahoe pictured on his home farm recently completed the Agricultural Business Operations (Level 2) in Beef Production course with CAFRE and would encourage anyone interested in the Level 2 course to make sure that they do not miss the 31 July closing date for applications. Pic: CAFRE

Stephen Thompson from Drumahoe who recently successfully completed the beef course said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot especially in relation to animal health and grassland management and it suited me that it was held in the evenings as I work as a Linesman with NIE during the day. I am from a suckler cow, beef finishing and sheep farm where I work part-time alongside my father and brothers. We also operate a contacting business. I wanted to do the course to gain more knowledge and to achieve an agricultural qualification.

“I enjoyed the course so much that I have recommended it to a number of my friends and neighbours and I would thoroughly recommend the course to anyone interested in agriculture or thinking of applying for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.”

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at: www.cafre.ac.uk/ABO

The cost of the course is £150.00.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural qualification eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.