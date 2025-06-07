Don’t under sell your wool!

Sheep farmers across Northern Ireland are being strongly advised to secure the best possible price that is available for their wool.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in simple terms, this means getting in touch with the Ulster Wool Group at Muckamore in Co Antrim.

The organisation’s chairman, Brendan Kelly, further explained: “We are a farmer-owned cooperative. Our role is to secure the best possible returns for every flock owner in Northern Ireland. And that’s exactly what we are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Ulster Wool Group is offering the best possible prices for fleeces at the present time: proven fact.

Brendan Kelly

“So before looking at any other option, I would strongly urge sheep farmers to contact Muckamore to get a real sense of the price that can be achieved for the types of wool they are selling.”

Ulster Wool Group collects and grades 70% plus of the fleeces produced across Northern Ireland. And the co-op is committed to growing this figure.

Brendan Kelly again: “Wool prices have strengthened considerable over the past 12 months. These very welcome trends have been facilitated by the monthly auctions hosted by British Wool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The introduction of enhanced trading tariffs, particularly by the United States, has dampened the prices paid on many internationally traded commodities over recent weeks.

“However, wool is increasingly regarded as an elite quality, natural product with an intrinsically high value.

“And Ulster Wool Group’s unique relationship with British Wool is helping to make this a positive reality for local sheep farmers.”

New season wool deliveries to our depot at Muckamore in Co Antrim are already taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payments for 2024 wool deliveries are being made to sheep producers directly following receipt of their 2025 clips.

But, as a matter of principle, all payments for wool delivered last year will be made by the end of June.

Brendan Kelly continued:: “Payments to Ulster Wool Group members are up 70%: year-on-year. This is clear evidence that the co-operative marketing approach that we take is working on behalf of sheep farmers.”

Wool throughput is a key factor in determining the costs that are passed on by Ulster Wool Group to its farmer-suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more wool we handle, the lower the handling charge per fleece that we have to factor in,” Kelly commented.

“Sheep numbers have dropped by around 4% over the past 12 months. And, obviously, this will impact on the total volumes of wool available in 2025.

“This trend is equally apparent across all the region of the UK and Ireland.”

Ulster Wool Group operates a total of 27 collection centres plus its main grading depot at Muckamore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Kelly concluded: “Wool is a commodity of real value at the present time. And Ulster Wool Group is at the very heart of a system that delivers the best possible returns for sheep farmers on a consistent basis.

“In supporting Ulster Wool Group, flock owners are helping to secure a sustainable future for their one businesses in a meaningful way.

“No other option can deliver this degree of certainty.”