Double champion tops Ballymena Export Sale at 6,500gns

Over a third of entries sold destined for export and delivering a strong average, firm bidding, and a top price of 6,500gns under the eye of show judge, Oliver Watson of the C-View and Irt Vale flocks. Leading the trade and topping both show and sale was Lot 347, a ram lamb from Coleraine’s Russell Millen and Rostrevor’s Seamus Killen, who claimed both Male Champion and Overall Show Champion before going on to sell for 6,500gns. He was secured by a new Northern Ireland-based breeding partnership comprising Augnacloy’s Stuart Henderson (Favour Royal), Strabane’s Andy & Janet Carson (Little Whisker), and Aghalee’s James Johnston (Broadwater). This marks another major result for the Knockmult flock, which in recent seasons has consistently led the way through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a strong, strategic breeding programme.

Speaking on behalf of the new 6,500gns partnership, Stuart Henderson of the Favour Royal flock said: “I first spotted this ram as the Male Champion of the National Show in Armagh and was immediately drawn to his size, power, and exceptional head. He has presence, lift, and the sharp markings we value. When the opportunity came at Ballymena, I spoke with Janet and James, and we quickly agreed to syndicate. We’re delighted to have secured him and look forward to seeing his influence next lambing season.”

The same pen produced two further headline entries. Lot 312, a shearling ewe named Knockmult Flash, stood Female Champion and Reserve Overall Champion, selling for 2,000gns to David Morrison of South Ayrshire, Scotland. That price was matched by Lot 319, Knockmult Greta, who stood Reserve Female Champion and now joins Caitlyn Howells’ flock in West Glamorgan, Wales.

Among the other top prices, Lot 357, a ram lamb from the Society’s Founder and Chairman, Enniskillen’s Clive Richardson (Cleenagh), sold for 1,500gns to a new partnership between Maghera’s Leslie Bradley (Drumard) and Robert McLean (Fort William). From the same flock, Lot 306, a well-grown shearling ewe, made 1,000gns, heading to Jonathan Bugden in Hampshire, England.

Meanwhile, Lot 340, Craigdoo Gunner, from Castlewellan’s P&O Grant’s Craigdoo Livestock pen, attracted strong ringside interest and sold for 1,200gns to the partnership of Sam Lucas and Rachel Gallagher from County Donegal, completing representation across all four UK and Irish export regions. In total, over a third of entries sold on the night were destined for export, with sheep travelling to England, Scotland, Wales, and South of Ireland. Export buyers spent on average 56% more than local Northern Ireland-based purchasers, reflecting growing confidence in the breed’s potential and performance. With demand coming from both established pedigree flocks and commercial-minded breeders, the sale reinforced the Badger Face Texel’s rising profile and expanding reach across the UK and Ireland. Christine Shaw (Lisnor), who supports the Society’s corporate affairs said: “This sale not only delivered strong results but truly showcased the dedication and hard work of our Northern Ireland breeders. With quality stock forward and interest from across the UK and Ireland, it’s clear the Badger Face Texel is gaining ground. It’s a credit to those behind the scenes who are quietly shaping the future of the breed.” Top prices by class Ram Lambs: 6,500gns - Lot 347 from R. Millen & S. Killen to Henderson, Carson & Johnston Shearling Ewes: 2,000gns - Lot 312 from R. Millen & S. Killen to D. Morrison Ewe Lambs: 2,000gns - Lot 319 from R. Millen & S. Killen to C. Howells Shearling Rams: 550gns - Lot 337 from N. Flanagan (Vermont) to J. Galbraith

With a growing reputation for vigour, balance, and lambing ease, the Badger Face Texel is gaining traction among both pedigree and commercial producers. The Ballymena sale once again demonstrated the breed’s momentum. Visual appeal and structural correctness translated into confident bidding, cross-border movement, and new partnerships with purpose. As interest continues to rise, the breed’s unique blend of style, substance, and versatility is setting it apart as one to watch across a wide range of flocks and farming systems.

For more information, visit www.badgerfacetexelsociety.co.uk, contact Christine Shaw, Society Governance & Corporate Affairs (UK), or visit the Northern Ireland Badger Face Texel Facebook page.

Overall Champion (sold for 6,500gns) and Reserve Champion with show judge Oliver Watson and breeder Russell Millen

Championship line-up. A clean sweep for Knockmult's R Millen & S Killen

A selection of Badger Face Texel forward for judging at the 2025 Ballymena Export Sale