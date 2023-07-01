Douglas has had many roles in the UFU

Douglas Rowe is well known to many members due to his long service with the UFU and his role as local assessor for NFU Mutual.

Douglas farms along with his son, Stephen. They finish a number of cattle, keep some suckler cows and in recent years have added sheep to the business. Douglas says that "Stephen does most of the farming, but I still have my nose stuck in things".

Douglas joined the UFU immediately after leaving the Young Farmers' Club in the 1970’s. He was attracted by the UFU's ability to lobby and make changes and the camaraderie that came with the opportunity to meet with other farmers to discuss ideas and listening to older farmers such as Willy Swann and Harry West.

After 7 years as Group Chairman, Douglas was elected County Chairman in 1979. One of the youngest at the time. He enjoyed serving on the Executive Committee. These were held in Belfast and usually in the afternoon and Douglas enjoyed these opportunities for a day off the farm. The peak of his time with the UFU was as President from 2000 to 2002. Everything from BSE to Foot and Mouth required his time and attention.

Douglas believes the UFU's strongest points are that it is non-sectarian, that it tries to involve as many members as possible in the decision making process, and that it treats the interests of all sectors of farming equally, with any internal "corn versus horn" debates being kept away from the public.