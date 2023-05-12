Down High pupils win Best Ever Beef Burrito Challenge

​The competition was organised by ABP in conjunction with the Livestock and Meat Commission in support of NI Beef Week at the end of April.

All schools in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge final were invited to compete against each other in the week-long activity to make beef burritos and educate their school community about the credentials of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Beef.

Frank Hanna and Edward McKay who are in Yr. 11 at Down High were very successful in engaging their schoolmates and the wider community in the initiative.