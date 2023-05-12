News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Down High pupils win Best Ever Beef Burrito Challenge

​Two pupils from Down High School have won NI Beef Week’s Best-Ever Beef Burrito Challenge.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

​The competition was organised by ABP in conjunction with the Livestock and Meat Commission in support of NI Beef Week at the end of April.

All schools in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge final were invited to compete against each other in the week-long activity to make beef burritos and educate their school community about the credentials of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Beef.

Frank Hanna and Edward McKay who are in Yr. 11 at Down High were very successful in engaging their schoolmates and the wider community in the initiative.

Frank Hanna and Edward McKay are pictured here receiving their prizes at ABP’s stand at Balmoral Show with from left Linda Surphlis, LMC; William Delaney of Certified Irish Angus and Stuart Cromie of ABP.Frank Hanna and Edward McKay are pictured here receiving their prizes at ABP’s stand at Balmoral Show with from left Linda Surphlis, LMC; William Delaney of Certified Irish Angus and Stuart Cromie of ABP.
Frank Hanna and Edward McKay are pictured here receiving their prizes at ABP’s stand at Balmoral Show with from left Linda Surphlis, LMC; William Delaney of Certified Irish Angus and Stuart Cromie of ABP.
Related topics:ABP Angus Youth Challenge