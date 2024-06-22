Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Co Down flock owner has found that drenching lambs with Liquid Gold Sheep prior to weaning has brought forward his finishing dates by up to 21 days.

Dan Devlin is a suckler beef and sheep producer, farming on the outskirts of Kilcoo. He traditionally drenches his ewes prior to tupping with Liquid Gold Sheep in order to maximise subsequent conception rates. However, this year, he was encouraged to also drench his lambs while still on the mothers.

He explained: “I was concerned about the grass availability for all the sheep earlier in the season. I am also very aware of the need to ensure that growing lambs receive their full complement of trace minerals and vitamins at all times.

“And it was on that basis that the decision to drench the lambs with Liquid Gold Sheep. The practicalities of this were very straightforward to address: I simply drenched the lambs with the Liquid Gold when they were gathered with the ewes to receive their first worming dose.”

Discussing the benefits of drenching pre-weaned lambs with Liquid Gold Sheep, l to r: Paul Elwood, HVS Animal Health and Kilcoo flockowner, Dan Devlin

According to Dan, taking this approach was one of the best flock management decisions that he has ever taken, adding

“Lamb growth rates have been boosted significantly. I haven’t had the opportunity yet to weigh the lambs. But simply on the basis of a visible inspection alone, I can actually see how well they are performing at the present time. The reality is that most lambs will be finished between 14 and 21 days earlier this season than would normally be the case.”

Dan runs a flock of Texel:Mule crosses, which are put to a Suffolk ram. He also has a group of purebred Mourne Blackface ewes.

He explained: “It’s very much an upland sheep enterprise. The rams go in at the beginning of November. Lambing started this year on March 25th with the last ewe giving birth six weeks later. The focus of the sheep enterprise is centred on getting as much performance as possible from grazed grass."

Liquid Gold Sheep is made available in Northern Ireland by HVS Animal Health. Paul Elwood from the company was a recent visitor to the Devlin farm.

He commented: “As lambs develop, they will seek to graze grass in greater quantities. This also reflects the fact that the milk levels available from the ewe start to fall-off as her progeny get that little bit older.

"Grazed grass is the cheapest feed source that can be offered to ruminant livestock. But it is not wholly balanced, from a nutritional perspective. This is why Liquid Gold Sheep provides pre weaned lambs with a nutritional boost when they can best avail of it.”

Given the current strength of sheep prices, Paul also points to the fact that flock owners want to get lambs finished as quickly as possible.

“And this is another reason why so many sheep farmers are dosing pre weaned lambs with Liquid Gold Sheep at the present time,” he further explained.

But, of course many flock owners are weaning lambs at the present time. The opportunity to worm stock will also be availed of at this stage.

“Liquid Gold Sheep can be easily administered as the animals are being handled,” Paul Elwood confirmed.

There is ample evidence to confirm that Liquid Gold Sheep will significantly boost lamb growth rates, post weaning.

Former UK Sheep Farmer of the Year Crosby Cleland trialled the product on 460 lambs, divided into three groups.

“The actual figures in the three groups of lambs clearly illustrated the effectiveness of using Liquid Gold Sheep,” the HVS representative further explained.

“Cumulative liveweight gains recorded by the group receiving Liquid Gold, relative to the control groups, showed a financial benefit of £4.00 per head over the cost of the product.”