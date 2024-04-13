Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Menet, Caitlyn Patterson and Quinn McCracken have reached the final of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge 2024.

The pupils gave a presentation in the Eikon Centre in October last year on their chosen topic of ‘Women in Agriculture’. They found out in early December that they had made it to the final four in the prestigious competition and the five calves were delivered to their new home only a matter of days later.

Since then, James, Caitlyn and Quinn have been rearing their calves on the grounds of their host farmer, Steven Chambers.

Left to right – Quinn McCracken, Caitlyn Patterson and James Menet

Alongside caring for the Angus calves, the pupils have been given a project on ‘Promoting Diversity in the Beef Supply Chain’ and have undertaken a number of visits to aid their research that they will present to the judges at the end of the competition.

They have an exciting research trip planned to Brussels at the end of June where they will be joined by the other three competing schools; Armagh Royal, St. Comcille’s and Aughnacloy College. They will get the chance to delve into all things Agriculture and learn about the processes undertaken by ABP.

With calves to feed and bills to pay, the pupils recently ran a ‘Name the calve’ competition in school and an Angus Raffle with coveted prizes up for grabs to add to their funds.

