Drumard leads Dungannon’s monthly dairy trade at 3,080gns

Graham Farms from Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh, topped the in-milk heifer trade at 3,080gns and 3,020gns twice.

Leading their line-up was Drumard FYI Hazel 2 PLI £311, a Melarry Frazzled FYI daughter, bred from Drumard Galahad Hazel who produced 12,226kgs at 4.39% butterfat and 3.25% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Selling for 3,020gns each were the Melarry Frazzled FYI daughter Drumard FYI Crystal PLI £162; and Drumard Art Avens 2 PLI £503 by Zandenburg Art.

Nicholas McCann, Bangor, exhibited the honourable mention award winner Simlahill Doc Sara sold for 3,000gns. Included are judge Sarah Doupe, Caledon; and sponsor Aaron Jones, Chestnutt Animal Feeds. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Next best at 3,000gns was Simlahill Doc Sara PLI £290 from Jim and Nicholas McCann’s herd in Bangor. This potential eleventh generation VG/EX female caught the eye of pre-sale show judge Sara Doupe from Caledon, to secure the honourable mention award. She is by Woodcrest King Doc, and is out of Simlahill MVP Sara EX who gave 11,522kgs at 4.44% butterfat and 3.42% protein in her second lactation.

The event was generously sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds. Sarah Doupe from the 80-cow Tannaghlane Herd awarded the day’s supreme championship to Clandeboye Joshua Francesca 2 PLI £231 from the Bangor-based Clandeboye Estate. Calved in early March, she was sired by the Claynook Jasper son Carrowcroft Joshua, and is bred from Clandeboye Octane Francesca. The champion came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,850gns.

Three lots sold for 2,820gns each. First into the salering was Castletru Luster P Lou-Ella TH PLI £258 from Mark and William Truesdale, Newcastle. She was followed by Relough Leap Roxie 2 TH PLI £400, a potential thirteenth generation VG/EX heifer from R McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. Also selling at 2,820gns was Drumard Atrium Floss PLI £266, a Denovo 7921 Atrium daughter from Graham Farms.

Cows sold to a top of 2,700gns, paid to R McLean and Sons for the reserve champion Relough Clincher Alicia TH VG86-2yr PLI £207. Sired by the Tag-Lane Jantana son Relough Clincher, she is a potential seventh generation VG/EX female.

Aaron Jones, left, Chestnutt Animal Feeds, sponsor, is pictured with James Burns from Ballinamallard at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Judge Sarah Doupe added: “The reserve champion is a youthful cow with a nice, well attached udder.”

Charlie Weir, Waringstown, sold the second calver Burnhill Achiever Orange PLI £236 for 2,660gns. The fourth calver Burnhill Nefas Linda realised 2,380gns, while Burnhill Raver Nettie PLI £31, also a fourth calver, sold at 2,300gns.

A draft entry of heifer calves from Wilson and Andrew Patton’s award-winning Ards Herd, saw prices soar to a top of 2,550gns. Sale leader was the four-month-old Ards Lambda LB Roxy PLI £368. Sired by Farnear Delta Lambda, her dam is Ards La Bron Roxy EX91-2E LP50 who produced 9,140kgs at 5.04% butterfat and 3.58% protein in her sixth lactation.

The November-born Ards Eifle Ruth PLI £438 attracted a bid of 2,050gns. A Sandy Valley Eifle daughter, she was bred from Ards Casper N Ruth VG who gave 10,325kgs at 4.44% and 3.21% in her second lactation.

Sponsor Aaron Jones, Chestnutt Animals Feeds, and judge Sarah Doupe, Caledon, pictured at the March Dungannon Dairy sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions. Picture: Julie Hazelton

A batch of heifer calves from Charlie Weir’s herd sold to a top of 900gns, realised by Burnhill Flowrider Rendition PLI £257.

Results from the judging:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and supreme champion, Clandeboye Estate, Clandeboye Joshua Francesca 2 PLI £231 by Carrowcroft Joshua; 2, and honourable mention, Jim and Nicholas McCann, Simlahill Doc Sara PLI £290 by Woodcrest King Doc; 3, Graham Farms, Drumard FYI Crystal PLI £162 by Melarry Frazzled FYI; 4, Matthew Brownlee, Crannon Amplify Beattie PLI £609 by Wilra ABS Amplify.

Cow in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, R McLean and Sons, Relough Clincher Alicia TH PLI £207 by Relough Clincher; 2, Charlie Weir, Burnhill Ivory Primadonna 2 VG86 PLI £84 by Glasson Ivory; 3, Charlie Weir, Burnhill Nefas Linda by Al Par Shottle Nefas.

John Berry, Armagh; and Malcolm McLean, Donaghmore, pictured at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The next Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Moore Concrete, takes place on Thursday 20th April. Entries of fresh calved heifers and cows, youngstock, and service age bulls invited. The closing date for entries is Tuesday 4th April. Contact Taaffe Auctions, tel: 00353 41 9881288.

Supreme champion at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale was the 2,850gns Clandeboye Joshua Francesca 2 exhibited by Paul Thompson, Clandeboye Estate, Bangor. Adding their congratulations are judge Sarah Doupe, Caledon; and sponsor Aaron Jones, Chestnutt Animal Feeds. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Enjoying a chat at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale are, from left: Charlie Weir, Waringstown; Jim McCann, Bangor; and Harry Thompson Poyntzpass. Picture: Julie Hazelton

