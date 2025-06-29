Dunbia showcases the best of British at Brussels food and drink event

Dunbia, one of Europe’s leading food companies, was proud to participate in one of the UK Mission to the EU flagship public diplomacy events, the UKMis Summer Reception, which took place at the British Residence in Brussels.

Themed around celebrating the diversity and quality of British food and drink, this high-level event brought together over 350 guests, including stakeholders from EU institutions, EU member state and third-country

As part of the showcase, Dunbia supplied premium Scotch Beef and Welsh Lamb, products which hold a strong reputation for quality, sustainability, and traceability. Guests at the reception enjoyed dishes prepared with these Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) meats, as part of a specially curated menu celebrating the best of the UK’s culinary landscape.

Representing Dunbia at the event were Isla Roebuck, Business Public Relations Director, Tom Coles, UK Sales Manager, and Marc Roussat, Sales Development Manager. The event provided a valuable platform to highlight the close alignment between UK and EU food standards and the shared commitment to quality, safety, and sustainable farming.

Marc Roussat, Sales Development Manager, The Ambassador of the UK Mission to the EU Mr Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, Tom Coles, UK Sales Manager, and Isla Roebuck, Business Public Relations Director

Commenting on the successful event, Isla Roebuck, Business Public Relations Director at Dunbia, said: “It was a great honour to attend the UK/EU Mission Summer Reception at the Ambassador’s residence in Brussels. The event was a resounding success with over 350 guests, and we were thrilled to see our PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Scotch Beef featured on the menu. This exceptional opportunity not only showcased the exceptional quality of our Dunbia products but also highlighted the desire to return to a more frictionless trade system. We appreciate all the good progress work and effort that has been done to date in this area by the Ambassador, Deputy Ambassador, and their colleagues.”