Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the catalogue features 148 head of dairy stock, comprising of 4 bulls, 55 fresh calved heifers and cows, 9 springing heifers, 6 bulling heifers and 24 heifer calves. The catalogue also includes the Fardross 50-cow milking herd dispersal.

The pre-sale show is generously sponsored by Kersia, and representative Emma Kerrigan will be on-hand to give advice on the company’s range of dairy hygiene products.

First into the salering are four service-age bulls from the Inch (2), Bannwater and Beechview herds. The Beechview entry is a red and white Holstein bull.

Emma Kerrigan, Kersia, discusses sponsorship of the Dungannon Dairy Sale with Holstein NI chairman Jonny Lyons, and committee member Mark Logan. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Milking heifers and young cows (55 head) have been consigned by leading herds, Ards, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Castletru, Glasson, Inch, Kilvergan, Lisrawglen and Modelfarm.

They are daughters of top AI sires, 3 Star, Oh Ranger Red, Renegade, Vader, Dreambig, Chief, Einstein, Applejax, Adorable, Tropic and Lambda.

The Fardross milking herd dispersal sale on behalf of Messrs D and S Potter, Clogher, includes 50 head, and is offered for sale due to health reasons.

The herd calves from September to April and works on a grazing system with silage and concentrates in the parlour (no diet feeder). The herd average is 7,261kgs at 3.88% butterfat and 3.38% protein with scc 134.

Michael Taaffe said: “This is a very nice herd of cows with great udders, legs and feet. The herd recently completed a very satisfactory pregnancy scan with cows P’d back in-calf, due next autumn to top Holstein bulls and beef sires.

“The females selling are daughters of top AI sires Vader, Dynamite PP, Boudy, Brook, Bretagne and Nihao.”

The youngstock portion of the catalogue features nine springing heifers, due April and May, from Inch Genetics, Downpatrick. They are daughters of Applejax, Pepper and Lambda, and are bred from the herd’s top cow families, Daphne, Dellia, Anne and Joyce. They sell in-calf to sexed straws of Parfect, Rubicon and Adorable.

David McClurg is selling six bulling and maiden heifers from his Fortvale Herd. The offering includes daughters to top red and white sires, Ryder Red and Rubles Red, bred from world-renowned cow families such as Roxy, Lulu and Ruth.

Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards, are selling 12 autumn-born heifer calves from their noted Ards prefix. The entry includes daughters of Pazzle, Camaro, Cirrus, AOT Harmony and Solarpower. The calves selling are bred from the herd’s top cow families Ruth, Roxy, Lou Etta, Aiko, Marq I and Missy

Rounding off the March sale entry are 12 August and September born calves from Heenandale Farms. These calves were sired by proven AI bulls Applejax, Denovo, Generate and Denovo Gander. They are bred from the herd’s top cow families Judy, Cortown and Daisy.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or keep an eye on Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI Facebook pages for updated information and photographs.

