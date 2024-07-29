Dungannon car dealer wins at Motor Trader Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was another night of success for local car dealer Saltmarine as they picked up yet another award, this time on the national stage at the 2024 Motor Trader Awards.

The Dungannon based firm, who operate Hyundai and Mazda dealerships as well as approved servicing centres for Ford and Honda, won the award for the performance of their Used Car Centre department over the last 12 months.

The Motor Trader Independent Awards, now in its sixth year, brings together the UK’s top automotive dealers for an evening of recognition and celebration.

Dealer principal Michael Salt collected the award for Fastest Growing Used Car Dealer at a gala event at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham earlier this month.

Saltmarine Cars dealer principal Michael Salt (centre) receives the award

Speaking at the event, Michael said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. Over the last two years we have been steadily making improvements to our Used Car Centre department which has resulted in it becoming one of the fastest growing areas of our business”

“It’s hugely encouraging to be recognised on a national level. I’d like to congratulate our entire team who have worked tirelessly to deliver this result and of course a massive thank you to all of our customers”

This success follows the four awards picked up at the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards in November and strengthens the firm’s reputation for customer service.

“We could not exist without our customers”, Michael explains. “They are the most important part of our business.

Saltmarine staff at their Dungannon showrooms