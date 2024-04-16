Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The store, which is owned and run by James Henderson and Karan Boe, opened in April 2004 with 25 employees and now employs 37 people from the local area.

Over the years James and Karan have made significant investments totaling £400,000 to complete eight impressive refurbishments. The refurbishments expanded the store and the offering available for the community including additional refrigeration to extend the store’s fresh range of locally sourced products and produce, an off license expansion, and the addition of a hot food counter serving breakfast to go.

For the past 20 years, the store has made a huge impact on the local community, supporting a number of charities including Air Ambulance NI, Marie Curie, RNLI, Childline, Cancer Research UK and The Poppy Appeal.

Store owners James Henderson and Karan Boe with their partners Barbara and Alan, alongside the store’s Business Development Manager, Daren Esler and Justin Hayes, Regional Sales Manager at Henderson Group.

To celebrate their anniversary, the store is running four weeks of special deals, which started on Monday 8th April, with reduced prices on everyday favourites each week including Maris Piper potatoes, Ballyrashane butter, Hovis bread and Pepsi Max, 7up free and Club Zero.

Shoppers will also have the opportunity to be entered into a draw for the chance to win a £50 voucher to spend instore. Entry into the draw requires shoppers to spend £10 on groceries in store and to post their receipt through the instore post box. The draws will take place on Monday 22nd and Monday 29th of April and Monday 6th May, where there will be one lucky winner from each draw.

James commented: “We are delighted to be celebrating 20 years of our store. It has been a privilege to serve our local community and they are at the heart of everything we do. We love getting to know our shoppers and seeing friendly faces instore and we’re looking forward to celebrating with them.

“Over the years we have made major investments into the business, refurbishing and extending the store and our offering to ensure the highest quality and convenience for our shoppers to get everything they need under one roof.”