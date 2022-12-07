Taking place on Thursday 15th December, the event is generously sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd.

Pre-sale judging gets underway at 10.00am, with entries coming under scrutiny from Jonny Matthews, Lisnasure Herd, Donaghcloney. The sale commences at 11.30am.

Advertisement

Leading Holstein herds featured in the catalogue include: Annalong, Ards, Bannwater, Beechview, Burnhill, Clandeboye, Garaba, Greenisle, Hilltara, Inch, Kilvergan, Modelfarm, Mountainview, Relough, Simlahill and Lloyd Rickie.

Outling plans for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 15th December, are sponsor James Compston, AI Services (N() Ltd, and judge Jonny Matthews, Donaghcloney. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The females selling are daughters of top AI sires such as Fynn, Atrium, Rubicon, Sassafras, Jones, Rager-Red, Damian, Outlay, Alligator, Chad, Party Time and AltaLeap.

Rounding off the sale is an entry of 10 bulling heifers from George Mitchell’s Edenordinary Herd based at Banbridge. These heifers are ready for immediate service, and are daughters of Rager Red, Hotline, Pepper and Hurricane.

Advertisement

For further details contact Taaffe Auctions on tel: 00353 419881288, or keep an eye on Holstein Northern Ireland’s Facebook page.