Dungannon female champion sells for 2,700gns.

​Rathkeeland Senorita was bred by Stephen Crawford, from Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh.

The 14-month old heifer was purchased by Judith Patterson, form Portadown. She is in the process of establishing her own pedigree Limousin herd.

Senorita was sired by Crawford’s stock bull, Ironstone Gandi: the dam was Erne Halo.

Stephen Crawford with Judith Patterson

The Dungannon event represented a good start to the year for Stephen Crawford. It follows on from the tremendous year that was 2022.

A standout highlight of the last 12 months was the tremendous inter-breed championship victory notched up at last year’s Clogher Valley Show by the weanling Limousin bull calf, Rathkeeland Tommy.

