Dungannon Rugby Club teams up with ABP Linden

​Dungannon Rugby Club has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the meat manufacturer ABP Linden that sees the business become the main sponsor of its youth teams during 150th milestone year for the club.

​ABP Linden which is also based in Dungannon supplies Northern Irish beef and lamb to leading retailers and restaurants throughout the UK.

Commenting on the agreement, Elaine Willis Retail Director of ABP Linden said: “We’re delighted to be backing the development of youth rugby during this special season for club.

"As a leading employer in the area this is one example of our support for local community activities.

Pictured with representatives from the Youth Teams is Elaine Willis, Retail Director ABP Linden. Pic: ABP

"We also see it as a good way to reflect the nutritional values of lean beef and lamb as an excellent source of natural, high-quality protein and essential minerals for sports performance and physical development within a balanced diet.”

Commenting on the relationship Philip McCammon, Chair of Sponsorship and Marketing said: “We are delighted that ABP Linden has come on board as main sponsor to our youth rugby teams.