News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Dungannon Rugby Club teams up with ABP Linden

​Dungannon Rugby Club has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the meat manufacturer ABP Linden that sees the business become the main sponsor of its youth teams during 150th milestone year for the club.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:36 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 09:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​ABP Linden which is also based in Dungannon supplies Northern Irish beef and lamb to leading retailers and restaurants throughout the UK.

Commenting on the agreement, Elaine Willis Retail Director of ABP Linden said: “We’re delighted to be backing the development of youth rugby during this special season for club.

"As a leading employer in the area this is one example of our support for local community activities.

Most Popular
Pictured with representatives from the Youth Teams is Elaine Willis, Retail Director ABP Linden. Pic: ABPPictured with representatives from the Youth Teams is Elaine Willis, Retail Director ABP Linden. Pic: ABP
Pictured with representatives from the Youth Teams is Elaine Willis, Retail Director ABP Linden. Pic: ABP

"We also see it as a good way to reflect the nutritional values of lean beef and lamb as an excellent source of natural, high-quality protein and essential minerals for sports performance and physical development within a balanced diet.”

Commenting on the relationship Philip McCammon, Chair of Sponsorship and Marketing said: “We are delighted that ABP Linden has come on board as main sponsor to our youth rugby teams.

" Following on from minis, youth is a key stage for transition through to senior rugby and the support we have received from ABP Linden will enable us to further grow that game at youth level in the coming season.”