Dungannon Rugby Club teams up with ABP Linden
and live on Freeview channel 276
ABP Linden which is also based in Dungannon supplies Northern Irish beef and lamb to leading retailers and restaurants throughout the UK.
Commenting on the agreement, Elaine Willis Retail Director of ABP Linden said: “We’re delighted to be backing the development of youth rugby during this special season for club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"As a leading employer in the area this is one example of our support for local community activities.
"We also see it as a good way to reflect the nutritional values of lean beef and lamb as an excellent source of natural, high-quality protein and essential minerals for sports performance and physical development within a balanced diet.”
Commenting on the relationship Philip McCammon, Chair of Sponsorship and Marketing said: “We are delighted that ABP Linden has come on board as main sponsor to our youth rugby teams.
" Following on from minis, youth is a key stage for transition through to senior rugby and the support we have received from ABP Linden will enable us to further grow that game at youth level in the coming season.”