Dungiven primary school children take part in ‘Guardians of the Sperrins’ project

Developed by the Sperrins Partnership, ‘Guardians of the Sperrins’ was delivered to four local primary schools throughout the Council areas that make up the Sperrins region. Over 100 children participated in the project which aimed to promote the unique natural, built and cultural heritage of Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Primary five pupils from St John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw represented the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

The project included class visits to a variety of sites across the Sperrins including the recently completed Giant Sculpture Trail, Gortin Glen Forest Park and OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory, followed by the creation of their own class book. Crucially, it provided an opportunity for the children to express what the area means to them and how it should be protected for future generations.

Congratulating the children on their success Mayor, Councillor Oliver McMullan stated: “I was delighted to visit St John’s Primary School and meet the children involved in the ‘Guardians of the Sperrins’ project. They were very enthusiastic and talked about the wonderful sites they visited during the project. It is inspiring to see young people who care about the climate, looking after our environment and the future our local landscapes. Well done to all the pupils and teachers involved.”

Sperrin AONB Officer Dearbháile Hutchinson also thanked all those involved adding: “We have been truly inspired by the level of engagement from the children, who have demonstrated considerable awareness and appreciation of our special landscapes, and the need to protect them. A huge thank you to the teachers, pupils and everyone else involved”.

‘Guardians of the Sperrins’ forms part of a wider community engagement exercise aimed at informing development of the first ever Management Plan for Sperrin AONB. Highlighting the importance of youth engagement to this process Chair of the Sperrins Partnership, Councillor Sean Clarke stated: “As future guardians of this landscape, young people’s views are critical in the development of the Sperrin AONB Management Plan. This project provided an opportunity to ensure these views were heard. We will continue to work with young people, so their voice is represented both at a development and delivery stage of the plan.”

This project has been funded by NIEA through the Carrier Bag Levy. If you would like to find out more about the project or the Sperrins Partnership, please visit: https://sperrinspartnershipproject.com

1 . CCGBC SPERRINS PROJECT 03.JPG Primary Five children from John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw recently participated in the ‘Guardians of the Sperrins’ Project and created their own book. The children are pictured showing the book to their class alongside their Teacher, Emma McKeown. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . CCGBC SPERRINS PROJECT 02.JPG Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan visited children in St John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw to recognise their efforts in the recent ‘Guardians of the Sperrins’ Project. Also included in the photo with the Mayor are Louise McDermott, Sperrins Partnership Project Administrator and Councillor Kathleen McGurk, Deputy Chair of the Sperrins Partnership. Photo: freelance Photo Sales