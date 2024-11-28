DUP delivers unequivocal message to Prime Minister on ‘farm tax heist’

A delegation from the DUP has met with Sir Keir Starmer and NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn in the House of Commons.

The meeting was attended by party leader Gavin Robinson MP, Gregory Campbell MP and Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP.

Speaking to Farming Life Ms Lockhart said she welcomed the opportunity to deliver a personal and unequivocal message to the Prime Minister on behalf of farmers in Northern Ireland.

“The Labour government’s recent ‘budget blow’ has betrayed farmers and businesses across the United Kingdom. Agriculture isn’t just a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s economy, it’s a fundamental part of local communities and rural life,” she said.

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart MP, Gavin Robinson MP and Gregory Campbell MP pictured at Westminster with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn.

“Dismantling historic Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and introducing a 20% inheritance tax on family farms valued in excess of £1 million is an unprecedented and unjust assault on the backbone of our nation. This policy threatens the survival of family farms and will force farmers to sell off land or assets in an attempt to honour unmanageable tax liabilities.

“I do not, and will not, support the government’s ‘tax heist’. It poses an existential threat to family farms in Northern Ireland. It will decimate rural communities and the economy, hamper succession planning and have a huge impact on food security.

“Farmers are devastated, but they are also very angry, which was obvious when more than 6,000 men, women and children attended the UFU’s rally at the Eikon Centre. It was also encouraging to see strong support from across the UK at the NFU’s mass protest in Westminster.

“I was honoured to support the farming community at both events. Farmers have had enough! The whole country is united in solidarity and prepared to fight to defend a way of life that has been passed down through generations.”

Carla Lockhart MP has spoken out and voted against the budget in the House of Commons; tabling an Early Day Motion opposing Labour’s inheritance tax changes.

The DUP’s agri-food spokesperson also orchestrated a cross-party letter to the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, which united politicians in seeking to overturn or amend ‘tax grab’ plans.

The Upper Bann MP added: “Wednesday’s meeting in Westminster was a key moment to demand that the government listens. The Chancellor stated that only 27% of farms would be affected by the new APR rules, but the treasury’s figures are miscalculated and drastically wrong.

“The government is trying to put a positive spin on the situation. During the meeting with the Prime Minister, I challenged the £3 million pound myth that is being used to justify its looming farm tax agenda.

“It was encouraging to witness that the Prime Minister is keen to engage, listen and understand the impact that the budget poses to the agricultural industry. This is a volatile situation and he is in-tune and fully aware of the backlash that the budget has created across the UK.

“I outlined DAERA’s figures and explained farm structure and land prices in Northern Ireland differ greatly from GB. I also stressed that the widely promoted and inflated £3 million figure applies to so few farm businesses.

“The Prime Minister’s invitation to discuss mounting concerns with the NFU president is a positive move. Content of the meeting remains confidential, but I am confident that Mr Bradshaw will have used it as a significant opportunity to address far-reaching industry concerns on a number of pressing issues, including the abolition of APR, food security and environmental challenges.”

Ms Lockhart says she is adamant that farmers can’t simply stand by and watch the Labour government destroy their heritage and undermine the province’s largest industry, which not only creates employment, but produces food for over 10 million people throughout the UK.

“This week in Westminster I highlighted that the government’s figures are not reflective of the average farm in Northern Ireland. I asked the Secretary of State Hilary Benn if he had shared my concerns with the Chancellor.

“Mr Benn said he understood the changes were unwelcome, but didn’t deviate from the government’s narrative about the fiscal £22 billion black hole. He said HM Treasury was forced to make difficult decisions, also highlighting there was a difference of opinion on the number of farms that will be impacted.

“Farmers are in this for the long haul and the Labour party is facing escalating pressure to back-down. The budget extends beyond inheritance tax, with businesses also reeling about an increase in the minimum wage and national insurance contributions. Farmers are facing a hike in road tax and the prospect of losing relief on double cab pick-ups for business use. Alarm bells are also ringing at plans to introduce a tax on fertiliser from January 2027, which could see a minimum increase of £50 per tonne.”

In less than a week, a petition calling for a general election is soaring towards 3 million signatures. This is a clear indication of national unrest and has forced the House of Commons to schedule a debate on the petition early in the New Year.

Carla Lockhart MP concluded: “I am urging the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to step back, listen to the nation and do the right thing.

“No Farmers, No Food! It’s very simple, the government needs to keep it pre-election promises and implement policies that support our farmers, rather than hinder and drive them out of business. It is essential to prioritise the sustainability of our agricultural sector, not only to preserve rural communities, but to ensure the prosperity of our nation and food security for future generations.”