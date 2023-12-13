Despite only being introduced to the UK in 2016 from their native homeland in the Netherlands, Dutch Spotted sheep or ‘Spotties’ as they are affectionately known, have experienced a meteoric rise in popularity.

the RUAS Balmoral 2023 Dutch Spotted line up. Pic: Agriimages

This is in part down to the breed’s distinctive appearance with black and white markings, a solid frame and cocky head catching the eyes of spectators and judges ever since the breed’s first major showcasing in 2017 at the Great Yorkshire Show where it took AOB Champion. Since then, a surge in demand has seen breed society membership expand rapidly to just under 850 members and ‘Spotties’ have made an impression at agricultural shows across the UK claiming interbreeds, reserves and group championships at the likes of Royal Three Counties, Royal Highland and Great Yorkshire including taking interbreed at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

Beyond the show ring, ‘Spotties’ are carving a niche for themselves in the commercial sector. Farmers are increasingly realising the breed doesn’t just have style but also substance and are drawn to its exceptional carcass quality and size, making it an ideal terminal sire for producing high-quality fat lambs with extra length and greater size. Dutch Spotted sired fat lambs at markets around the UK saw prices matching and exceeding those of other breeds further cementing the breeds commercial credentials. On the flip side very strong maternal qualities further enhance the breeds appeal, with Dutch Spotted sired replacement ewes benefitting from large frames for easy lambing, lots of milk and excellent mothering instincts. This combination of terminal and maternal qualities is helping the breed firmly establish itself as a truly dual-purpose breed with the added benefits of a great temperament and striking appearance meaning it can compete from all angles.

Farmers looking to get into the breed have an exciting opportunity to purchase from some of the best and most well-known breeders in Northern Ireland and beyond at the upcoming Christmas Sale being held at Swatragh Livestock Market on the 15th of December 2023. The sale which starts at 7pm, with bidding available online through MartEye, will have a selection of pedigree In-Lambs ewes, Shearlings, and ewe lambs as well as recipients carrying embryos and graded sheep.

Dutch Spotted Commercial Ewe & Lamb. Pic: MacGregor Photography