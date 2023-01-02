Dutch Spotted Sheep in demand at Swatragh
There was an almost total clearance at the recent Dutch Spotted Sale in Swatragh where a ewe lamb topped at 3800 gns.
There was keen bidding throughout and buyers came from throughout Ireland both north and south and also online from GB.
At the presale show judge Edward Adamson placed the stock choosing a ewe lamb Craigdoo Fern from P & O Grant’s Craigdoo flock as Champion. This lamb is out of Kilroot Electric whowas Breed Champion at Castlewellan Show and has bred lambs to 4000 gns. Fern is sired by Carlaustan Extrovert who has sired lambs to 28000 gns.
Reserve Champion was the 1 st prize winner in the shearling ewe section Sunnybank Earwig presented by A & C Richardson of the Cleenagh flock. Earwig also has an impeccable pedigree out of Dutch imported parents her maternal brother made 8000 gns at the main DSSS Sale in Carlisle.
Show Results
Aged ewe 1 st & 2 nd S & P Fee Tullynagowan
Shearling Ewe 1 st A &C Richardson Cleenagh; 2 nd & 3 rd David McClintock Tamneybrake
Ewe Lambs 1 st P & O Grant Craigdoo; 2 nd A & Richardson Cleenagh; 3 rd P & O Grant Craigdoo
Champion Ewe Lamb: P & O Grant
Reserve Championship Shearling Ewe A & C Richardson
Prices: 3800 gns P & O Grant; 2750 gns A &C Richardson; 2000 gns P &O Grant; A & C Richardson; 1750 gns Liam Campbell; 1600 gns S & P Fee
