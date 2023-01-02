Dutch Spotted Sheep in demand at Swatragh

Stephen Fee with 1st prize ewe

There was keen bidding throughout and buyers came from throughout Ireland both north and south and also online from GB.

At the presale show judge Edward Adamson placed the stock choosing a ewe lamb Craigdoo Fern from P & O Grant’s Craigdoo flock as Champion. This lamb is out of Kilroot Electric whowas Breed Champion at Castlewellan Show and has bred lambs to 4000 gns. Fern is sired by Carlaustan Extrovert who has sired lambs to 28000 gns.

Advertisement

Reserve Champion was the 1 st prize winner in the shearling ewe section Sunnybank Earwig presented by A & C Richardson of the Cleenagh flock. Earwig also has an impeccable pedigree out of Dutch imported parents her maternal brother made 8000 gns at the main DSSS Sale in Carlisle.

Carol-Anne Saunders heading for the sale ring

Show Results

Aged ewe 1 st & 2 nd S & P Fee Tullynagowan

Advertisement

Shearling Ewe 1 st A &C Richardson Cleenagh; 2 nd & 3 rd David McClintock Tamneybrake

Ewe Lambs 1 st P & O Grant Craigdoo; 2 nd A & Richardson Cleenagh; 3 rd P & O Grant Craigdoo

Advertisement

Adrian Richardson with Reserve Champion Shearling ewe sold for 2750 gns

Champion Ewe Lamb: P & O Grant

Advertisement

Reserve Championship Shearling Ewe A & C Richardson

Prices: 3800 gns P & O Grant; 2750 gns A &C Richardson; 2000 gns P &O Grant; A & C Richardson; 1750 gns Liam Campbell; 1600 gns S & P Fee

Advertisement